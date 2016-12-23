Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence: Silent Man in Trump Administration

Most Americans know very little about Vice President-Elect Mike Pence. Unlike most men in Washington, Mike Pence wasn’t raised in a thriving political household. Instead, Pence carved his own path, fueled by deep convictions which were grounded in his faith.

Michael Richard “Mike” Pence was born on June 7, 1959, in Columbus, Indiana. His parents were Catholic churchgoers, Nancy Jane and Edward J. Pence, Jr. His father was a U.S. Army veteran who earned a humble living by operating a gas station.

As Pence put it, “I grew up on the front row of the American dream. My grandfather immigrated to this country, and I was raised in a small town in Southern Indiana in a big family with a cornfield in the backyard.”

Pence graduated from Columbus North High School in 1977 and went on to study history at Hanover College. He said, “When I got to college, I met a group of folks in a non-denominational Christian fellow group.”

Pence went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Hanover College in 1981, and a law degree from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1986. Soon after making the decision to follow Christ, a young musician at church by the name of Karen caught young Pence’s attention. Their first date included ice skating and family, and a “bet” that the pair would eventually get married. They were married June 8, 1985.

Mr. and Mrs. Pence have three children together: Charlotte, Michael, and Audrey. The three children were incredibly supportive of their dad’s campaign, traveling with him, making calls, and praying for him every day. Pence is a proud supporter of our troops. His eldest, Michael J. Pence, is a Marine Corps officer.

Pence’s eldest daughter, Charlotte is a filmmaker and a writer. She was the associate producer and co-writer of “Fleeced,” which won nine regional Emmy awards. The youngest of the Pence family, Audrey Pence, is a social liberal.

Throughout the campaign, the former lawyer has encouraged Americans to respond to hatred with love and to make prayer a priority. Pence reminds Americans to use the most powerful weapon in their possession: prayer.

It will be interesting how this deeply religious man will be treated by the liberal mainstream media. A man of such devout faith has not been seen in the White House since Jimmy Carter’s presidency (1977-81).