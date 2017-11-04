How Many People With HIV/AIDS Are Working In The Fast Food Industry?

Sometimes ignorance is bliss, but there are also times when we must have the nerve to ask the questions no one wants to ask. And then be ready to accept the answers to those questions even if they are not to ones we wanted to hear.

And the question of the decade is “How Many People With HIV / AIDS Are Working In Fast Food“? Although it is hard to truly know the answer to that question, it is fair to speculate and assume there are more than a few.

Because oddly enough, in America there are no regulations in applying for a job in fast food that a person must submit to an “STD Test” – which many would call insanity, with so many at risk. The only regulation for someone applying for a job Is to pass a background check and a “drug test.”

So that means it is more important for a criminal or someone who uses drugs to be denied work preparing “food for the public” than someone who could be carrying a deadly disease.

Urgent Need For New Health Regulations

It is estimated that 1.1 million people in the US are living with HIV / AIDS, and 1 in 7 of them don’t know it.

In 2015: 17,670 people were diagnosed with HIV in the United States (13,070 men and 4,524 women). More than half (58%, 10,315) of those diagnosed with HIV were gay or bis*xual men and women

And among those gay and bis*xual men and women diagnosed with HIV, 38% (3,888) were aged 13 to 24.

With the acceptance and promotion of homos*xuality among youth now, along with the legalization of marijuana ( which some say breeds careless s*xual behavior ) those numbers can be expected to rise.

Adding to this problem, a study conducted in late April by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute of Literacy, shows 32 million adults in the U.S. can’t read.

That’s 14 percent of the population. 21 percent of adults in the U.S. read below a 5th grade level, and 19 percent of high school graduates can’t read.

Which means that jobs in fast food will be the only option for decent employment for a very large percentage of today’s youth. Within that percentage are people legally getting high, having careless sex and experimenting with freakism.

All of which creates “a health hazard” because these employees are living a careless lifestyle outside of work. They are not required to pass a regular doctor’s examination. People are worried about the risk of being infected by the carelessness of an employer and their employees.

Everyone loves fast food, but How Many People with HIV / AIDS Are Working In The Fast Food Industry – And how many people don’t even care ?

#Make_America_Healthy_Again