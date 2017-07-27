Half-Bun Hairstyles are Your Ticket to a Fashion Filled Summer of Fun

Half-bun hairstyles are easily one of this summer’s hottest trends. Several celebs, like Ariana Grande and Julianne Hough, have been spotted sporting this trendy look. This simple, yet versatile look is perfect for a lazy day or a night out on the town, plus it really protects the top layer of your hair from the damage it runs into on a day to day basis. You can make this style neat and clean with the help of holding spray or you can just rock a messy, effortless look. Either way, you will be sure to turn some heads this summer while keeping your hair safe from sun damage and split ends.

Luckily, this hairstyle is super easy to perfect! Just follow these five simple steps:

Prepare your hair with any dry shampoo or hairspray to help keep its texture. Split your hair in half vertically and keep the parts separated. Pull up the top half to whatever height looks best on you. Start twisting clockwise or counter clockwise until a bun shape is formed. Pin it down with bobby pins until it is secure!

(Bonus tip: For a fuller effect, lightly tease the underside of your hair and smooth down)

Just like that, you too can rock this summer’s latest casual hairstyle. Pair this look with a bold lip and a cute top to perfect this hot summer look.

Are you having trouble keeping your hair looking full and shiny when wearing this ‘do? Perhaps some vitamins for hair growth are what you need in your life. All natural substances like biotin and vitamin E are essential for healthy looking hair, plus it’s great for nail growth and keeping your skin looking fresh, young, and glowing. It’s a win-win-win!

Products like Dr. Formula’s Hairomega 3-in-1 DHT blocker is chock full of biotin and wonderful for achieving that healthy, happy hair that you see in all your favorite magazines. Styling your hair with heat products can really make a difference in the appearance of your hair, causing it to become lack luster and damaged. We might not always think about taking care of hair the same way we would our skin, but it is very important to help out your hair as much as possible. Using heat, dyes, and even some types of shampoos can really take a toll on your head’s best friend! Keeping your hair hydrated and healthy can be difficult without the assistance of vitamins.

Topical treatments just aren’t enough when you’re trying to achieve that natural shine. The only way to do that is with natural vitamins that naturally provide you with stronger, healthier, and happier hair. Become a healthier you and focus on the most overlooked part of your body! Not only will vitamins make your hair happier, but your eyelashes and eyebrows will also thank you.

This summer, rock one of today’s hottest celebrity favorite hairdos with ease. Healthy, trendy hair is easier than ever with these tips and tricks.