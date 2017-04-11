How To Defame A Small Country That Nobody Cares About

When a small country gets in the way of a hegemon that uses every dirty trick in the book, even friends stay quiet. This is hard to believe, because the small country, Bahrain, has big friends, the USA and UK. Perhaps they are only fair weather friends?

In a story earlier this month, Why are some Nations Out To Defame Bahrain? it was disclosed that even human right organizations are acting against Bahrain. This appears to indicate that these organizations are not as independent as we assumed they were.

Without even being there, these organizations believe what they are told by Bahrain’s opponents.

Still, Bahrain isn’t the only one in this position, they have something in common with Israel.

According to the report, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have issued more damning reports about Bahrain than about Iraq, Syria.