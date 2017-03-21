MSNBC Goes Full-on Mad Cow Over Trump Tax Return

As if there wasn’t enough fake news already, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow created more this week. The Mad Cow hyped up viewers, promising an unveiling of Donald Trump’s tax returns. When the show eventually ran, it turned out she had nothing interesting, nothing worth watching. MSNBC went full-on Mad Cow over Trump tax return.

Nothing that is, unless you care about the fact that the return showed Trump paid $38 million in tax to Uncle Sam.

Withing 24 hours, MSNBC ratings took another massive dive.

Even diehard liberals obviously realized they had been deceived with yet more fake news. And they didn’t appreciate being used to give a temporary boost to viewership the night before.

Well done, MSNBC, your ratings are in the toilet again.