How to Bolster Your Instagram Presence

Since its launch in 2010, Instagram has gained more than 100 million users. With almost 100,000 photos and videos being shared every day, the app is constantly gaining popularity. Instagram continues to increase in status and its reputation does not seem to be slowing down at all.

While most Instagram users may be millennials, they are not the only ones using the app. Even if your business is not catered towards millennials, Instagram can still be an excellent marketing tool, as there are millions of users that are not millennials frequently using the app.

There are many ways to ensure that your brand is using Instagram to its full marketing potential. Here are some tips you can follow to increase your brand’s presence on Instagram:

Hashtags

Hashtags can be used on Instagram and they are an excellent way to engage your audience with your brand. You should have your own unique hashtag for your brand. Post an intriguing photo at least once per week using your brand’s original hashtag.

Gain Credibility

Relate to Your Followers

Instagram users want to feel like a company understands them. A great way for your company to do this is to post about a relatable topic, while simultaneously showcasing your product as a relevant part of the post.

Share Attractive Photos

Make sure you always take excellent photos. Your photos should be clear, interesting, and grab the attention of your followers. Instagram has its own built-in editing tools you can use, or you can also use third-party editing apps. Take photos that are similar to top trending photos from well-known brands. Remember to use your own unique twist, and they will help to increase your following.

Avoid Over-Posting

Over-posting is one of the biggest mistakes new users make on Instagram. The last thing that you want to do is over-saturate a follower’s feed, so try posting no more than four times per week. Only choose your best photos. Although you definitely do not want to post too many photos, you should remember to post enough to keep your followers interested.

Interact With Others

If you want your followers to interact with you, you will need to interact with them first. The more active you are on Instagram, the more often your brand’s name will be seen. Give genuine compliments on other users’ photos while using relevant hashtags. You can even re-post photos that you like, while giving proper credit to the original poster.

Use Captions

Captions will give an indication as to what is happening in the photo. Make sure your captions are concise and to the point. Your caption is also where you should tell your users to take action, such as visiting your website or tagging a friend.

Optimize Your Profile

Your profile should include all of the relevant information about your brand. You will need to do this in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and adheres to the character limit. The name of your brand, your website, and your email address are the bare minimum that need to be included.

Balance Work with Play

Incorporate fun images along with those strictly related to your business. Employ an engagement tracking tool and adjust your marketing plan from it.