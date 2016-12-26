Wham! Pop Superstar George Michael Dead at 53

World Stunned By Death of Pop Icon

George Michael, pop icon and flamboyant artist from the 1980’s, “passed away peacefully at home” in Goring, Oxfordshire, leaving his avid fans stunned and saddened by the sudden news on Sunday.

This news was confirmed by the pop icon’s publicists, who said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.”

Michael, 53, was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England.

BBC news says Thames Valley Police are considering the death unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances.

World Reactions

Michael’s death saddened artists in the music world and his fans all over the world as well. Words of grief are pouring in through social media.

Andrew Ridgeley, his former Wham! partner said on twitter, “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx.”

Music icon Sir Elton John posted a photograph of himself with Michael on Instagram and wrote: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Aside from that, actor Rob Lowe and singer-songwriter Josh Groban, praised Michael for his extraordinary voice that captivated many fans worldwide.

Josh Groban said on Twitter, “Another beautiful voice gone too soon.”

Rob Lowe, an actor and a heart throb from the 80’s said, “Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them.”

Looking Back

Like most artists, Michael’s road to prominence in the music world was not a walk in the park.

At first, Michael’s first job included DJing at local clubs. Later on, the promising star and Andrew Ridgeley formed a short-lived band called The Executive. But their duo group Wham! brought them to fame in 1981. Their first album, “Fantastic,” hit number one on charts in 1983 with several hits including “Young Guns,” “Wham Rap!” and “Club Tropicana.”

The group’s second album, “Make It Big,” also made a big hit in the United Kingdom and in the United States with the hits “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Everything She Wants” and “Careless Whisper.”

In 1987, Michael embarked on a solo career and released his highly successful debut solo album, “Faith.”

As A Troubled Artist

Michael had ups and downs throughout his career. He made headlines for his encounters with police due to use of drugs.

In October 2006 he pleaded guilty to driving while on drugs. In 2008 and 2010, Michael was arrested for drug possession.

In September 2010, Michael received an eight-week prison sentence following an incident when he crashed his Range Rover into a shop in north London. The pop icon admitted driving under the influence of drugs and possession of cannabis.