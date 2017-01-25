Deadly Tornadoes Hammer South; At Least 18 Dead in Georgia and Missisippi

Spawning Tornadoes Strike South

Severe weather that kicked up tornadoes left a trail of destruction in south-eastern USA, killing at least 18 people in Georgia and Mississippi.

The two-day onslaught of tornadoes shredded homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast.

In South Georgia, a tornado blew through a mobile home park, about 60 miles southeast of Albany. The tornado destroyed homes and killed seven people. The mobile park had about 40 mobile homes and half were destroyed.

Authorities said at least 14 deaths occurred in south Georgia alone.

Extensive damage was cited in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday. Human casualties reached four people and dozens were also injured when an EF3 tornado hit the region.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing following reports of injuries and extensive damage.

Number of Tornadoes Around the Region

The National Weather service estimates that at least 12 tornadoes hit Georgia over the weekend.

Two tornadoes also struck South Carolina, injuring one woman. Other media reports say an EF2 tornado touched down about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Barnwell County and moved into Bamberg County.

In Alabama, at least four tornadoes hit the state over the weekend that destroyed four homes and damaged 20 other buildings in Choctaw County.

Louisiana also become the attacking ground of tornadoes. Local authorities confirmed five tornadoes over the weekend near Plain Dealing Saturday, the National Weather Service reports. Two dozen homes were damaged; two mobile homes were rolled and destroyed. There were no injuries reported.

New US President’s Reaction

President Donald Trump said Sunday he had spoken with Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and “expressed our sincere condolences for the lives taken.”

Trump said during a White House ceremony where he was swearing in aides, “Tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong, and they suffered greatly. So we’ll be helping out the state of Georgia.”