Trump’s Get Tough Policy on Illegal Immigration Getting Astounding Results

Illegal immigration numbers in February indicate President Donald Trump continues to follow through with his campaign promises. The number of people apprehended for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped sharply in February. It appears the growing threat of deportation has given lawbreakers second thoughts about the journey.

The Department of Homeland Security indicates the decreased traffic of illegal immigrants is a sign Trump’s new immigration policies are taking effect. The Obama administration’s posture towards the illegal immigration problem was weak at best. Illegals were actually encouraged to break the law.

No wall has been built, the thousands of new border agents are not in place yet, but it is apparent that the idea of illegally crossing the border is giving many second thoughts. Illegal immigration is way down since Trump became president.

According to The Washington Post, not exactly a Trump ally, “The number of people apprehended for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped sharply in February, which the Department of Homeland Security said is a sign of decreased traffic of illegal immigrants, and a sign that President Trump’s immigration policies are already having an effect.”

The increased number of apprehensions is astonishing. In the month of February, 18,762 were stopped at the border crossings. That is lower than any of the totals seen over the last five years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics released late Wednesday.

Homeland Security Sec. John Kelly called it “unprecedented.” The number in January alone was 31,578 apprehensions. The new numbers reflect a dramatically reduced flow of illegal immigrants and a clear sign that Trump’s immigration policies are already helping to reduce that traffic.

The word is out that the generous reward of the welfare state is drying up for those who come to the country illegally. In the past, the Obama administration wouldn’t prosecute them for breaking the immigration laws. That is now changing and the numbers reflect it already. The risk is not worth the reward to many now.

The old idea that many illegals were escaping political prosecution or horrific conditions has been laid to rest. But the liberals argued there was little that could be done about it. The Border Patrol in internal documents clearly stated the lax enforcement within the U.S. stemmed from little or no consequences for illegal immigration.

Secretary Kelly believes Trump’s policies have given agents at the border and in the interior more leeway to arrest and deport illegal immigrants. He (Trump) has also promised to hire 5,000 more border agents and to build a wall across the southwest border. Although that hasn’t happened yet, the rhetoric itself is discouraging multitudes of would-be trespassers to think twice.