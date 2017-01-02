Sanctuary Cities For Illegal Aliens Will Be A Top Domestic Issue On Trump Agenda

President-elect Donald Trump began his campaign for the presidency in June, 2015. At that time, his single biggest issue was illegal immigration. That raised the ire of the liberal establishment.

Since that time, immigration has come to the forefront of domestic policy in this country and was one of the major reasons Trump won the presidency. The question is why are so many liberals angry when Donald Trump talks about the many crimes committed in the US by illegal aliens?

The latest case in point is Tomas Martinez-Maldonado, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. He is currently charged and held in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl while traveling on a Greyhound bus in Kansas. Maldonado had been deported ten times and then voluntarily removed nine more times since 2003.

The question is why wasn’t Maldonado already in prison for his multiple immigration violations? The bigger question is why hasn’t the Obama administration taken measures to secure our southern border to protect American citizens and followed the existing laws already in play?

President Trump has promised to deal with this major domestic issue within the first 100 days of his presidency. His first issue will be dealing with sanctuary cities in the country that refuse to hand over illegal aliens to federal authorities. That will entail large urban areas from San Francisco to Baltimore, cities declare a sanctuary haven for illegals.

On March 1st, 2012, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (D) issued an executive order declaring the city of Baltimore to be a sanctuary city for illegal aliens. Since that date, multiple criminal offenders with illegal status have been charged with crimes that vary from rape to murder.

But the most famous case involves the sanctuary city of San Francisco. On July 1, 2015, Kathryn Steinle and her father were walking on Pier 14 in that city when three shots rang out. In front of her father Jim, 32-year-old Kathryn collapsed and died two hours later from a gunshot wound that severed her aorta.

Fifty-two-year-old Mexican illegal Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez was arrested and charged with murder. He had been deported five times and had drug charges pending at the time of the shooting. Prior to the shooting, Lopez-Sanchez had been arrested by federal authorities and turned over to authorities in San Francisco. Being the liberally run sanctuary city, San Francisco authorities released Lopez-Sanchez back out onto the streets. A short time later he shot and killed Kathryn Steinle.

President Trump will face a daunting task to end the practice of sanctuary cities. Many of the mayors of those cities have vowed to fight the newly elected president in court. Federal law supersedes any state or local laws in respect to the deportation of illegal aliens. It is assumed the president will make a directive or executive order barring sanctuary city practices, effective immediately.

Trump has vowed to cut all federal monies to sanctuary cities if they do not comply with federal law. He has that right to do so, but the question is will the mayors comply? One mayor in particular has been very vocal on the subject. In a city that has become the murder capital of the country with a homicide rate larger than Los Angeles and New York City combined, he vows to ignore federal law and fight any White House decree saying otherwise.

The new president faces a variety of foreign and domestic issues when he takes office. He has promised to address sanctuary cities and the immigration problem firmly and with expediency.