Brace Yourself: Pollen Season is Here

Springtime is here and this means it’s time to stock up on tissues, nasal spray and anything else you use to beat the spring allergies. This season is also called pollen season which also means a allergy attack may strike anytime.

However, amid the pollen season, the most common season for people to experience allergy symptoms, one can enjoy spring with these seven allergy busting habits.

Staying indoors during peak pollen days (sunny and windy days) is one of best habits to consider during the season. To stay away from allergy attacks and be allergy free, the outdoors can be best enjoyed in the early morning and on cloudy, windless and rainy days. Monitoring pollen counts is also a good option to avoid allergy attack. In this way, you will know when to limit your exposure to outdoor activities. How are you going to monitor your pollen exposure? Turn to National Allergy Bureau (NAB) for they provide the most accurate and reliable pollen and mold levels. The agency can provide interactive maps to see local allergy and pollen forecasts especially where pollen counts is highest today. To be allergy free, this is the best time to sign up for free email alerts by visiting pollen.aaaai.org from your smartphone and adding the app to your home screen. AAAAI’s National Allergy Bureau (NAB), your most trusted resource for accurate pollen and mold levels. Pollens cannot enter your home if you keep your windows closed. To keep your home ventilated, use air conditioning all the time. Aside from that, for those traveling and driving, keeping your car windows closed and use the recirculate option for air conditioning are good options to stay away from pollen. After staying outdoors for a while, experts advise everyone to take a shower to remove pollen from your hair and skin. In addition, wearing sunglasses is a must when staying outside. And don’t forget to wear a wide-brim hat to avoid pollen blowing into your eyes. For those prone to allergies, taking your medications at the start of, or even before, the pollen season is an excellent idea to be allergy free. For long-term relief of allergy symptoms, talk to your allergist/immunologist about immunotherapy (allergy shots). This is a proven treatment approach that provides lasting benefits for many people suffering from allergic rhinitis.

Know The Culprit

Experts blame the worsening allergy spring allergies to global warming and climate change. Warm temperatures triggers allergy attacks, making lives harder for allergy sufferers.

In the United States, experts projected that tree pollen count will be one of the highest in the nation in the Garden State.

For allergy sufferers, seasonal allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, are not something new. In fact, the seasonal allergies affect 35 million Americans. Symptoms include sneezing, a stuffy or runny nose, and itchy, watery eyes.