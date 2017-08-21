Eye Expert Advises Viewers to Use Solar Filters on August 21 Solar Eclipse

Do Not Forget to Wear Solar Filters on August 21!

Are you ready to have a rare view of solar eclipse later this month? You should be, for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse is historic for it will mark the first time in nearly a century that the eclipse will stretch across the continental United States.

Though the excitement is obvious among Americans, however, an eye expert reminded everybody to take extra precautions on using proper eye gears to protect vision from possible damage. Brace yourself for it is a no no to look at the solar eclipse with a naked eye.

This warning was confirmed by Rajesh Rao, M.D., a retina surgeon and an assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center.

Rao said, “It’s unsafe to look at the sun with your naked eye – or with conventional sunglasses, a smartphone, binoculars or a telescope.”

Thus, the eye expert highly recommended to drop ordinary sunglasses and camera or telescope lenses during the much-awaited phenomenon on August 21.

The doctor’s advice? Use specially designed glasses, viewers and lens filters to block the sun’s harmful rays instead.

Special Glasses For Solar Eclipse

You can have a peek of the solar eclipse with no worries of eye damage by simply using specially designed glasses with solar filters.

Rao advised viewers to purchase ones with an “ISO 12312-2” designation that indicate the product has met international safety standards (the American Astronomical Society has a list of approved brands). In addition, it is advisable to buy a new one if old solar filters have scratched surfaces and get a new pair.

But don’t get so excited yet for Rao has more important things to say.

The eye doctor said viewers can wear the filters especially a period called “partial eclipse” when moon blocks only part of the sun’s phase. This is so important for viewers to keep this in mind to avoid visual damage.

But what about the phase called the “total eclipse” when the sun’s face is covered entirely by the moon and the sky is the darkest? This time, viewers can drop their solar filters and enjoy the sight within three minutes only until the moment it becomes a partial eclipse again.

The total solar eclipse only will occur on a 70-mile-wide path stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. Everywhere else in the country (Michigan included) will see only a partial eclipse.

August 21 Solar eclipse Will Draw Many Eyes Skyward

The US will host the biggest astronomy event for the first time in 100 years as a total solar eclipse is expected to cover all states in August.

The phenomenon is expected to make a place in history as well. A huge number of skywatchers will be looking up in the sky for two minutes as the entire US goes dark on August 21.

On the big day, the moon will pass in front of the sun and this will be witnessed by all states. Although not all will see the total solar eclipse,t everyone will see the amazing phenomenon. Even those people living in the least eclipsed places will see the moon cover up 55 per cent of it.

Those who are living in 14 states, starting in South Carolina and moving north-west across the US to end in Oregon, will be the luckiest, as they will see a total solar eclipse.

The darkness is estimated to last for two minutes. The shadow moves at about 1,500 miles per hour as it moves across the US. The phenomenon will go coast-to-coast for the first time in 99 years, covering the entire landmass in just 90 minutes.