Florida Filmmaker Creating Animal-Saving Commercial

The suffering of animals is an issue that mainstream media have been ignoring forever. The limited number of shelters for millions of homeless or abandoned animals continue to struggle for their existence and continuing their services. What they need is reach more and more people who care about animal lives.

Florida based author and filmmaker Denise Carey-Costa, who created the award-winning film Tony’s Tale: Tragedy in Arizona, has taken on a new project to serve the cause of saving shelter animals from suffering. Denise has been a life-long animal rescuer, not only in her home town but across the country. Through donations, writing, and filmmaking, she has been rescuing homeless and vulnerable animals and helping them fining loving, forever homes.

Her latest animal-saving project is making a two minute infomercial in collaboration with Columbus County Animal Shelter in Whiteville, NC, to raise awareness about the help shelter animals need. The infomercial, aired via TWC and TMC, will convey important information on ways people can contribute to the cause of saving shelter animals from suffering and death.

Denise Costa is currently raising funds via an online fundraiser to cover the travel and filming costs of the project. She is inviting all caring souls to donate to the project so as to help vulnerable animals survive and be part of a No Kill Nation. The projected date for filming the infomercial in Whiteville is later this month.

Learn more about the Columbus County Animal Shelter at their Facebook page.