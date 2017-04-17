Animal in Focus: April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park Gives Birth!

April Gives Birth and It’s a Boy!

April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park finally gave birth on Saturday after fans waited for weeks, hoping to witness the amazing event. The birth has made a frenzy in social media as well.

The birth was video streamed live from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, attracting viewers from Facebook and Youtube. The video garnered 1.2 million views in Youtube and 800,000 views in the park’s Facebook account.

The birth is also buzzing in media outlets. According to news reports, around five media outlets – both local and from Pennsylvania and New York City arrived at the park shortly after the birth. Several reporters also were spotted outside the parking lot for hours.

The Perfect Birth

The waiting game is finally over for millions of fans who spent weeks glued to their computer screens hoping to witness a giraffe give birth.

Finally, at 9:53 a.m. on Saturday, a calf greeted the world. The park’s crew observed the labor by 7:20 a.m. and by 7:30 a.m., two baby hooves were sticking out. This alerted the park’s crew that birth was imminent.

Jordan Patch, the park’s owner, was elated by the birth and overwhelmed by millions of waiting fans wanting to watch the birthing process.

Patch said, “It was an absolutely perfect birthing process, it went exactly as planned.”

At 10:06 a.m., Patch announced on a Facebook Live post, “Perfect delivery, perfect fall.”

In addition, the park was delighted to announce that the calf was indeed a boy!

The Name Game

April’s calf has no name yet. With this, delighted fans are invited to join in the park’s invitation for the possible name of April and Oliver’s little boy.

Any animal lovers are invited nominate a name for $1 on the park’s GoFundMe page. The voting started Saturday evening. The funds will probably be used for giraffe conservation in the wild and giraffe care at Animal Adventure. Six names will be selected for a social media naming contest.

Meet the New Parents

April and Oliver are the new parents of the calf. April is a 15-year-old reticulated giraffe who came to the park in September 2015. Oliver, the calf’s father, is five years old and he arrived at the park in May 2015.