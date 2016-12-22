Rita Rudner and Other Notables Attend Sleeping Beauty – Laguna Playhouse

By Pete Allman -
During the holidays, the Laguna Playhouse presented “Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight.”

The play, written by Kris Lythgoe and directed by Linda Goodrich was most enjoyable. It starred a host of excellent actors. Included in the all-star cast are Cozi Zuehlsdorff as “Aurora,” Joely Fisher as “Carabosse,” Conor Guzman as “The Prince,” Barry Pearl as “The King,” Jeff Sumner as “Nanny Tickle,” Ben Schrader as “Silly Billy,” and Vonzell Solomon as “Good Fairy.”

This version of Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight provided audience participation The play had a contemporary flair to it with a great deal of comedy from Ben Schrader.

Celebrities and Vips who attended the opening were Rita Rudner, Gail Duncan, a community activist, Tamyra Gray, an American Idol star, and the Playhouse Board members, Gary Jenkins, Jim Muller, Heidi Miller, Timothy Spangler, Terri Turner, Nicholas Yrizarry, and the Playhouse women co-chair Robin Woods.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty will be available through the holidays until December 29th when Rita Rudner will perform on New Year’s Eve.

For reservations and ticket purchases call (949) 497-2787 extension229.

