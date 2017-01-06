New Year, New Music

The holidays are gone and your favorite familiar songs that got you through, feel like friends who came to visit and have traveled back home.

Do those freshly baked New Year’s Resolutions already feel like they’re getting a bit stale? Why not replace those holiday playlists with playlists that actually support your dreams, visions, passions and your health?

Music can act as catalyst to spark the flames of your heart’s desires when the fire seems to be fading. Each one of us can create an energetic roadmap where music leads the way to a higher quality of life.

Before we delve deep into this 2017, here are some suggestions for becoming the D.J of your life this Year.

Compose a List of Your Successes From Last Year

Many of us move on to new ventures without taking a moment to integrate our successes. Make a list of some of the things that you accomplished last year. Once you finish, really look at that list. The words carry a vibration of all the energy that you spent on your endeavors.

Doesn’t that feel great? Are you ready to take it to the next level?

Choose a song or piece of music that you feel represents your successes. For example maybe your successes fought all odds and you want to use “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. Maybe this was the year you came out of your shell and Katy Perry’s “Roar” feels like a fit.

Once you have your song, listen to it while looking at your list. Really take it in and claim it! Allow yourself to feel it in your heart and utilize it as fuel for your intentions and resolutions for this year.

Utilize Music Beyond Art and Entertainment

Isn’t it amazing how fast a year goes by? During a year, so many of us have powerful random experiences with music. Times where a song changed our mood or changed our day.

Imagine targeting these experiences on a daily basis. If you have not made any New Years Resolutions, take a few moments to write down some things that you would like to accomplish this year.

Tap into the emotion of how it would feel when these things are accomplished. See them already happening … Make it a multi-sensory experience. Where are you? Who is with you? What are the smells in the air?

Now take a moment and think about what song(s) or piece of music might represent some of the things you would like to accomplish this year. This might take some research for you or you might find it right away. Once you find these songs, make a commitment to create your own music program with them.

Think of music as nourishment. Just as you nourish yourself three times a day you can create musical nourishment in your life. Start your day with a song to fan the flames of your resolutions. Use music midday to revitalize your energy or relax you if you’re feeling anxious. Play a piece of relaxing music in the evening to wind down from your day.

New Music

Don’t let this year slip through your hands. Become the D.J of your own life. Make every day a holiday. Orchestrate each day and make it an adventure … I invite you to find one new song every week this year that makes your heart sing. At the end of the year, you will have a whole new library of music you love.

Happy New Year … Happy New Music!