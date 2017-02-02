Have You Heard of Keshet Eilon?

You probably have not heard of Keshet Eilon. Never mind, here they are. One big family that reaches across oceans, through their music.

The home of Keshet Eilon is in the Western Galilee, Israel, located a step away from the state of Israel’s border with Lebanon, is 27 years old. As a beacon of excellence in classical music, it offers programs that encourage gifted, outstanding young violinists, as well as other string players, from Israel and throughout the world, through which the center serves as a bridge to harmonious existence between young people, ignoring any possible dividing aspects, i.e. ethnic, religion and national.

The centerpiece of Keshet Eilon’s work is its summer International String Mastercourse, led by internationally acclaimed faculty. This program nurtures aspiring young musicians from more than 50 countries.

Above all, Keshet Eilon Music Center seeks to use the language of music to bring people together and promote the state of Israel, which is first and foremost a country of culture, science and peace.

At a private concert, at the luxurious home of the hosts, Dani and Tsipi Mani, three generations of Keshet Eilon performed to a select audience. The concert was attended by the Center’s Managing Director, Gilad Sheba, its Music Director, Itzhak Rashkovsky, The center’s main patrons, Mrs. Raya Ben-Dror-Strauss and her husband Shmuel, and members of the American Friends of Keshet Eilon Committee (afkesheteilon@gmail.com) who flew in from New York to attend the concert.

They say that music lies in the center of a human being’s heart. Hearing and seeing what Kesher Eilon does, only confirms this saying.

Please visit the website and support this esteemed project.