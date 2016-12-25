Arts Express: The Women of Hidden Figures, A Conversation

Taraji Henson, Octavia Spencer, Martin Scorsese; Jim Crow, and driving while black; Silence, history and a child’s Christmas in Wales; Muse Awards, Dr. Strangelove, Eiffel Tower, Je Suis Al Qaeda, Striking French workers, Liberals and the CIA.

“There is no protocol for women attending” – “Then move the finish line.” Taraji Henson And Octavia Spencer talk Hidden Figures: A dramatic tale of three real life brilliant black women surviving Jim Crow racism, sexism, and driving while black.

“For me it’s been a long process, because over-saturation, particularly as it is in our world now, nothing really does have a meaning.” Silence – And Coincidentally, The Silence Of History. A conversation with Martin Scorsese about his latest introspective screen epic touching on faith, obsession and individual torment in the absence of history.

“A determination to bring consciousness to a struggle, demonstrating an unyielding idealism.” Bobby Sands: 66 Days. Mary Murphy delves into the documentary resonating with hope beyond loss.

Arts Express Paris Correspondent Professor Dennis Broe unveils his Top Ten Best Films this year – along with reflections on the US Left, the CIA and a Dr. Strangelove state of mind. And, shedding light on the darkened Eiffel Tower – Je Suis Al Qaeda, striking workers, or perhaps both.