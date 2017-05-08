Sharky’s Woodfire Mexican Grill Serves Organic Tacos

On Sunday May 7th, Marina Del Rey was the setting for the opening of Sharky’s Woodfire Mexican Grill.

Packed with locals and tourists, Tom Hallick, the former star of the daytime soap, “The Young and Restless,” arrived to be introduced to Tony Sher, the franchise owner.

Sharky’s first location open in 1992 in Sherman Oaks by its founder Steve Paperno. They specialize in organic natural natural foods with no MSG and no lard in their cooking and they make everything fresh to order. Indeed, they are innovative in the way they serve cuisine and prepare it.

Tom Hallick ordered the Fajita Bowl, which consisted of grilled veggies and onions, organic rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream with pico de gallo with corn tortillas. My portion included a wild caught salmon and mahi mahi in a flour tortillas. The recommendation from Hallick was “excellent.”

Many people are very health oriented today. Sharky’s has a range of low fat, low calorie foods such as their Organic Veggie Bowl. The Organic Veggie Bowl has roasted organic carrots, beets, yams, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and red onion, all mixed with a walnut cilantro pesto. It is served with organic baby greens, organic quinoa, with veggies and organic black beans.

There is another wonderful dish called the Naked Chicken Fajita Bowl and even dishes for the kids. And for those with a gluten allergy, there is a Gluten free menu also.

Sharky’s is open from 11:30am to 9pm Monday through Thursday and a little later on weekends. They’re located in in the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall at 4371 Glencoe Avenue B-5. For catering or outtake orders call (310) 301 4441.

Celebrity Scene News awards 5 stars to Sharky’s Woodfire Mexican Grill. Tell them Pete Allman sent ya!