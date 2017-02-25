New stars are scheduled to present the Oscars, as reported here, as well as other breaking news from Hollywood here by Bruce Edwin from Hollywood Sentinel dot com for his ongoing article of Breaking News Daily, exclusively for NewsBlaze dot com.

L.A. Celebrity Matchmakers Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle of Elite Connections attended the VIP event celebrating Women in Entertainment and Diversity in Entertainment this week on February 21st, 2017 in Hollywood, California. The event was wildly popular, with hundreds bottle necked at the entrance, desperate to get on the red carpet, where over 50 paparazzi were huddled together shooting celebrities and VIPs alike.

Bruce Edwin of Starpower Management wrangled his clients, with Tammi and Sherri being photographed by the news wires, as well as Starpower client Moira Cue. Starpower Management client Mel Novak (who has starred opposite martial arts legend Bruce Lee) also appeared, among many more.

Speaking of the event, which also featured an awards ceremony, fashion show, and gifting suites in the spirit of the Oscars, Sherri Murphy stated, “This was such a fun event. We really had such a fun, great time!” Elite Connections, who reports they have some of the best single men and women available nationwide for dating, are offering free coaching and consultations to select singles this month and next month, by initially calling them at 800-923-4200 or through e-mail by visiting www.eliteconnections.com

Stars Scheduled to Present at the Oscars

Oscar® producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced the final slate of presenters for the 89th Oscars® telecast. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live Sunday, February 26, on the ABC Television Network. The presenters, including past Oscar winners and nominees, are Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Warren Beatty, Sofia Boutella, Matt Damon, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek, Taraji P. Henson, Dev Patel, Seth Rogen, Octavia Spencer, Meryl Streep and Vince Vaughn.

Previously announced presenters include Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, Halle Berry, John Cho, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Brie Larson, Shirley MacLaine, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Mark Rylance, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron and Alicia Vikander. Additionally, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli’i Cravalho, Sting and Justin Timberlake are set to perform.

Warren Beatty, producer, director, writer and actor, has received 14 Oscar nominations. Beatty won an Oscar for Directing “Reds” (1981) and the Academy’s Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 2000. He has the rare distinction of being nominated as a producer, director, writer and performer for the same film on not just one, but two occasions, for “Heaven Can Wait” (1978) and for “Reds.” Beatty’s credits also include “Rules Don’t Apply” (2016), “Bulworth” (1998), “Bugsy” (1991), “Dick Tracy” (1990), “Shampoo” (1975), “The Parallax View” (1974), “McCabe & Mrs. Miller” (1971), “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967), “Lilith” (1964) and “Splendor in the Grass” (1961).

Faye Dunaway won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for “Network” (1976). She’s been nominated twice before in the same category, for “Chinatown” (1974) and “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967). Dunaway’s numerous credits also include “Don Juan DeMarco” (1994), “Arizona Dream” (1993) and “Barfly” (1987), as well as the now classic films “Three Days of the Condor” (1975), “The Towering Inferno” (1974), “Little Big Man” (1970) and “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968).

Michael J. Fox’s credits include the Oscar-winning film “Back to the Future” (1985) and the Oscar-nominated features “Back to the Future Part II” (1989) and “The American President” (1995). In addition, his credits include “Bright Lights, Big City” (1988), “Teen Wolf” (1985), “Doc Hollywood” (1991), “Back to the Future Part III” (1990) and “Casualties of War” (1989).

Seth Rogen’s film credits include the Oscar-nominated “Steve Jobs” (2015). Additionally he’s appeared in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” (2016), “Sausage Party” (2016), “Neighbors” (2014), “The Interview” (2014), “50/50” (2011), “The Green Hornet” (2011), “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011), “Kung Fu Panda” (2008) and “Knocked Up” (2007). Rogen will next appear in “The Masterpiece.”

Meryl Streep received an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role for “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016), her 20th nomination. She has won in this category previously for “The Iron Lady” (2011) and “Sophie’s Choice” (1982). In addition, Streep earned an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979). In addition, she has earned acting nominations for “Into the Woods” (2014), “August: Osage County” (2013), “Julie and Julia” (2009), “Doubt” (2008), “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), “Adaptation” (2002), “Music of the Heart” (1999), “One True Thing” (1998), “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995), “Postcards from the Edge” (1990), “A Cry in the Dark” (1988), “Ironweed” (1987), “Out of Africa” (1985), “Silkwood” (1983), “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981) and “The Deer Hunter” (1978).

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars, produced by De Luca and Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, “The Oscars: All Access” live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Oscar.com.

