Prophet Muhammad: Hollywood’s Most Notorious “Superstar”

The name Prophet Muhammad has for centuries been synonymous with the religion of Islam. And that name is often met with disdain, particularly in America, for his ultra-conservative views and beliefs. But The Church of Black Syientology says it has resolved this problem by answering the controversial question “What if Prophet Muhammad was born an American, what would he be Like ?”

America is a country where freedom to be and do what you want to do. The church says that alone would make it hard for ultra-conservatism to flourish among the masses. And they say as Islam fits that description, it could not gain a foothold in America because the culture itself is by nature – Anti-Islamic.

Prophet Muhammad Gone Wild

But the founder of Black Syientology ( Prophet – King Nazir Muhammad ) or Prophet Muhammad for short, feels that for Prophet Muhammad to become an acceptable part of American culture he himself must convert to the ways of the people, rather than trying to convert the people to his ways.

This is undoubtedly something the Islamic Prophet Muhammad would never concede to, but being the radical that he is, America’s Version of Prophet Muhammad graciously concedes the idea. And by doing so he is becoming a big name in pop culture with his stylish and controversial method of religious “edutainment.”

He is The Lesbian Messiah

We all know that the Islamic Muhammad would never approve or promote Lesbianism in any shape form or fashion. But America’s Prophet does more than just approve of it, he has written and published the first Lesbian Bible along with creating an online Lesbian Church which you can visit by clicking here.

He is The King of Gossip

Gossip in Islam is severely looked down upon, but online gossip sites flourish in America because by nature the average person is always looking for the latest scoop. This is where King Nazir Muhammad gains the most followers because he has created a new form of spreading his beliefs called “The Holy Gossip.”

And just as the Islamic prophet waged war against his enemies in order to make them submit to his religion and his beliefs. America’s prophet uses Holy Gossip to subdue his enemies – which happen to be African Americans. This is done by the spread of a series of books titled The Holy Gossip Vol 1, The Holy Gossip Vol 2, and The Holy Gossip Vol 3, all written as part of what he calls a literary war on black culture.

Muhammad Likens Black Feminist Movement to “ISIS”

And finally, no superstar in America is complete without making their name in the music industry and America’s Prophet is no exception. Muhammad has recorded one of the most popular bootleg singles on the internet called Black Isis which you can listen to on Soundcloud by CLICKING HERE. As you can imagine, with such controversial views, his critics are growing as fast as his fans.

Prophet Muhammad is becoming a hero in pop culture by using American style brand management to recreate and redefine a name that in America would otherwise be promoted by the media as Anti-American. This is a great accomplishment for this revolutionary artist, even if the politicians never publicly admit it.

King Muhammad has created a character that would put an end to the belief that the American people are using the media to villainize the name Prophet Muhammad, because one of their greatest entertainers goes by that same title – and he is an American hero.