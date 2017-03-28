Pope of Prophecy – Master Psychic to Rich and Famous – Revealed

The Pope of Prophecy – The Master Psychic to the Rich and Famous has been revealed, and he has quite a legacy. The world renowned psychic – Anthony Carr, is the author of two internationally syndicated columns: Stargazer, and Hands Of Destiny. The worlds most documented psychic is also author of three books: Palmistry: Hands of Destiny; Cheiro: Prophet of the End Times and Fool’s Journey, an autobiography, among more.

His predictions are also published regularly in The National Enquirer and The Globe. Anthony Carr drew major acclaim for his accurate prophecies of Princess Lady Diana’s untimely death, and the deadly terrorist attacks on New York and Washington on 9-11. The celebrity gained even further fame for his prediction of the sudden and unexpected assassination of mass murderer terrorist Bin Laden.

From the Big Top to the Big Time

Born December 6, 1943 under the big top, the glitzy showbiz world of the circus became Anthony’s way of life. The star psychic’s parents performed as high platform divers with Patty Conklin’s world-famous Conklin / American Shows, featuring Alfie Phillips’ Water Follies.

Anthony’s father was billed as Captain Tony Carr, and was a former Hollywood stuntman, as well as the dear friend of late 1940’s movie rebel, George Raft. His father also even befriended infamous mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegal! Mr. Carr Sr. further worked with Billy Rose, the celebrated New York promoter of the 1930’s, and MGM swimming superstar Esther Williams, who kindly babysat little Anthony before she made it big, and even after she became a big star in Hollywood.

Natural Born Visionary

Since circus folk made little money in the early days of vaudeville, Anthony Carr grew up in the poor section of Toronto, Canada known as “Olde Cabbage town,” otherwise known as Regent Park. Assured that he was destined for something extraordinary, and through force of sheer will power, he toughly clawed his way out of grinding poverty to hob-knob with the rich, famous and the infamous, including the crowned heads of European and Hollywood Royalty, as well as some of his fathers legendary associates; kingpins of the underworld!

Not until later in life did Anthony Carr fully realize that his psychic ability was something quite rare, an endowment he traces back to his Mohawk roots, being half Italian, one-third English and one-third Mohawk.

Touring The World

Uniquely combining palmistry studies with his psychic ability, Anthony Carr began using his magical gift to help many people who began flocking to see him. When he wasn’t traveling the fairground circuit, he was attending to the many requests of socialites and cultural legends. Still, during those early days, he continued to live in the same rough neighborhood he grew up in, becoming street wise as a young man, in order to survive.

Music Star

Anthony further sharpened his survival skills by earning a brown belt in Judo at the mere age of sixteen. This led to an interest in bodybuilding, and within four years he captured the Title of Mr. Canada. For most, this would have been enough for several lifetimes, but not for Anthony. He then set himself the task of becoming a skilled and trained musician, practicing tenor saxophone for six to eight hours a day. Anthony gained a reputation as a leading rhythm and blues musician, working with Ben E. King (of “Stand By Me” fame); and legend; Rockabilly’s Rompin’ Ronnie Hawkins, among others. Anthony later toured for twenty years with his own band, delighting fans around the world.

Psychic to the Stars

A rising star on the international nightclub scene for his music, Anthony’s musical touring brought him into contact with countless celebrities in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Toronto, and beyond. Anthony easily intrigued and even amazed his growing list of all-star clients, reading their palms, and provably demonstrating his natural psychic ability to the respect of all whom he encountered. While a natural showman, and funny and entertaining with his readings, he also takes his gift very seriously.

Anthony has starred and appeared on National and International TV shows including Howard Stern, Phil Donahue, Roseanne Barr, The Daily Show, and many more. A myriad of politicians, royalty, Hollywood stars, and media reporters went on to admit that “Carr is in a class all by himself.”

With a glimpse at just a portion of his client list, one cannot argue why. He has personally done readings for all including Sylvester Stallone, Glenda Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, Lillian Gish, Richard Burton, Liberace, Cab Calloway, Peggy Lee, Queen Julianna of the Netherlands, Lady Iris Mountbatten, Countess DeSalaga (direct descendant of Dracula; Vlad the Impaler), Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, Frank Sinatra, and many more. And shockingly, Mr. Carr is still reading for a select, few fortunate persons to this day!

For consideration for a reading by psychic legend Anthony Carr, contact: [email protected]

For more information about Mr. Carr, visit the official website of Anthony Carr at:

http://anthonycarrpsychic.com/

