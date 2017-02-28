Oscars – Epic Fail or Presidential Coup?

Oscars – Epic Fail or a Presidential Coup by a Trump fanatic? This story by Bruce Edwin of Hollywood Sentinel dot com explains the drama on top of the drama, along with some other drama, in this – Breaking News Daily exclusively for NewsBlaze dot com.

By now, everyone has heard about the epic fail at the Oscars with “La La Land” being announced as the Best Picture winner, only seconds later to have the title yanked away and replaced by “Moonlight.” It was one of the worst possible things that could happen at The Oscars, and it did, all because someone that had a very simple job that presumably does not require a lot of intelligence – reportedly royally screwed up their one simple main function; to hand the presenters the correct envelope. Easy enough right? Well, it didn’t happen.

Everyone blamed poor Warren Beatty, even though he didn’t even read the wrong title, Faye Dunaway did, yet it was evidently neither of their faults. ‘La La Land’ star Emma Stone – jumping in to the controversy – reportedly claimed that she had the card announcing her as winner that Warren claimed to have, in an effort to reportedly, possibly suggest that the legend Mr. Beatty was lying. Factually however, contrary to Emma’s potential innuendo, two cards and envelopes are reportedly circulated during the awards. Mr. Beatty also reportedly showed the incorrect card he was given to the winners of ‘Moonlight,’ who said they felt better after being shown this by Mr. Beatty.

The firm reportedly responsible for the entire mess, PriceWaterHouseCooper’s reportedly issued somewhat of an apology, that was sent out straight from the Academy themselves, as follows;

“We sincerely apologize to ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation. – PwC”

Wow. We can only guess that PwC has offered big money to The Academy for falling flat in this ridiculous manner that had the whole world talking about it, and with countless Trump supporters who allegedly hate Hollywood due to the liberalism it represents, rejoicing at the epic fail during Hollywood’s most prestigious night in showbiz.

Info Wars producer Alex Jones, Brietbart, and countless other alt right bloggers reportedly were giddy over the news, and countless alleged Hollywood hating Trump supporters railed against how incompetent Hollywood was, criticizing every moment of the show they presumably licked up whole, although having vowed to allegedly ‘boycott’ it.

One – shall we say ‘slow’ Trump supporter reportedly didn’t even catch on that Jimmy Kimmel’s jabs at Matt Damon was an ongoing inside joke, meant to play out on the show for more laughs. President Trump himself, who was the target of many on the big awards night, particularly host Jimmy Kimmel, perhaps had the last laugh, and took possibly the greatest pleasure in the royal screw up of the final and most important award of the biggest award show of the year. Sensitive Trump supporters got fiendishly finicky over their President being dissed on prime time by a myriad of top Hollywood stars. Hollywood liberals were quick to attack them back, with one declaring reportedly, “Who is calling ‘who’ sensitive and a snowflake?!“ Conspiracy theory loving Trump supporters began swearing that it was all a scripted inside job, meant to actually happen in order for the Oscars to get more ratings.

I prefer another theory. As insane as the entire American political climate is these days, one can not wonder if a Trump supporter was paid to infiltrate PricewaterHouseCooper and wreak havoc on the show. Perhaps an illuminati clone was sent to the stage (smuggled through that tour bus) with the wrong envelope, and the real PwC was kidnapped – whisked off in a limo down Hollywood Boulevard somewhere and taken to the top of Mulholland Drive to be gagged and thrown to their demise with the rest of the very unlucky schmucks in Tinseltown. Trust me – as my late-great associate Sir Neville Marriner once told me – “I’m a Hollywood producer. I ‘know’ where the bodies are buried.” I’m only kidding of course, but one can imagine. Such is the stuff Hollywood movies themselves are made of. One thing is certain, The Oscars were more entertaining than ever this year, from beginning to end. Jimmy Kimmel was a smash hit, the Hollywood liberals had their fun at Trump’s expense, and Trump – as usual, got his revenge. There’s no business like show business!

