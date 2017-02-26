Oscar Smackdown, AFM, and more of the latest breaking news from Hollywood here at Breaking News Daily from Bruce Edwin from Hollywood Sentinel dot com, exclusively for NewsBlaze.com.

The American Film Market made a statement this week as follows; “With the Oscars just days away, one thing is evident – it’s been a triumphant year for independent films. We are especially proud that 62 Academy Award nominations went to 21 films that were financed and/or sold at the American Film Market. From the entire AFM Team, we wish all of our friends and everyone connected to the following films a big congratulations and best of luck Sunday night! We’ll be watching.”

Oscar Smackdown

Upon recommendation by the Sound Branch Executive Committee, the Academy’s Board of Governors voted Thursday (2/23) to rescind the Sound Mixing nomination for Greg P. Russell from “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” for violation of Academy campaign regulations. The decision was prompted by the discovery that Russell had called his fellow members of the Sound Branch during the nominations phase to make them aware of his work on the film, in direct violation of a campaign regulation that prohibits telephone lobbying. An additional nominee for “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” will not be named in his place. The remaining Sound Mixing nominees for the film are Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth.

“The Board of Governors’ decision to rescind Mr. Russell’s nomination was made after careful consideration,” said Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. “The Academy takes very seriously the Oscars voting process and anything – no matter how well-intentioned – that may undermine the integrity of that process.”

The Board determined that Russell’s actions violated a campaign regulation that unequivocally prohibits telephone lobbying. It states that “contacting Academy members by telephone to promote a film or achievement is expressly forbidden, even if such contact is in the guise of checking to make sure a screener or other mailing was received.”

The members from each of the Academy’s branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, musicians, composers and lyricists vote the nominations for song and score. During the nominations process, all 456 voting members of the Sound Branch received a reminder list of film titles eligible in the Sound Mixing category in order to vote.

The nominees for Sound Mixing are:

ARRIVAL

Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

HACKSAW RIDGE

Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

LA LA LAND

Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 HOURS: THE SECRET SOLDIERS OF BENGHAZI

Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

The 89th Oscars will be held tomorrow Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

New Movies on DVD

Hacksaw Ridge is the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers, was wounded by a grenade, and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector to ever earn the Congressional Medal of Honor. The film is directed by Mel Gibson.

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD releases feature an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the film in “The Soul of War: Making Hacksaw Ridge,” a comprehensive documentary detailing the making of the film, including the real-life people and story, casting, filming, special effects and stunts with interviews from Mel Gibson, Andrew Garfield and others. In addition, the release will contain deleted scenes and a special Veterans Day Greeting from Mel Gibson. The DVD will feature the special Veterans Day Greeting.

Casey Affleck heads a powerhouse cast in this acclaimed and deeply moving film from award-winning writer-director Kenneth Lonergan. After a solitary Boston janitor (Affleck) unexpectedly becomes the sole guardian of his 16-year-old nephew, he must come to terms with a past that separated him from his wife (Michelle Williams) and his hometown, as uncle and nephew unite for an unforgettable journey of love, community, sacrifice, and hope.

The Manchester by the Sea home entertainment release special features include the featurette “Emotional Lives: Making Manchester by the Sea,” looking behind the scenes of the film, a conversation with director/writer Kenneth Lonergan, and deleted scenes

New on TV for Kids

Worlds and characters collide in The Fairly Odd Phantom, an original animated short featuring an ensemble cast of characters from the Nickelodeon animated series created by Butch Hartman: The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F Puppy and the brand-new Bunsen is a Beast. The short, which marks the first-time these popular characters have ever been featured together, is now available across Nick.com, Facebook, and Nick’s YouTube page. Hartman’s latest series, Bunsen is a Beast, premiered Feb. 21, at 5:30p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, telling the story of Bunsen and Mikey–two new friends who embark on endless fun and adventures in their town of Muckledunk.

Hartman began his animation career as an assistant animator on An American Tail. He created his own shorts for What a Cartoon!, and also wrote and directed episodes of Dexter’s Laboratory, Cow & Chicken and Johnny Bravo. Bunsen is a Beast marks Hartman’s fourth animated series for Nickelodeon. Hartman joined Nickelodeon in 1998 where he created and produced several cartoon shorts for the Oh Yeah! Cartoons series, including The Fairly OddParents. Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the animated series, Hartman brought the series to life in the 2010 live-action/CG animated hit TV movie, A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! The series came to life once again in the original TV movie, A Fairly Odd Christmas in 2012 and A Fairly Odd Summer in 2014. Hartman is also the creator of Nickelodeon’s animated series Danny Phantom and T.U.F.F. Puppy.

