Lurie Gallery Storms Beverly Hills With Michael Gorman Show

The Bruce Lurie Gallery was established in the early 1980’s in New York’s East Village. Bruce Lurie’s history entails launching emerging artists into the mainstream art scene, giving world famous blue chip artist Jean-Michel Basquiat his first show as requested by Leo Castelli. The gallery has since relocated to Los Angeles’ Culver City Arts District.

The gallery has a particular focus on establishing emerging to mid-career artists specializing in cutting edge street art, abstract minimalism, and pop art, with an additional recent focus on photography. The Bruce Lurie Gallery features a wide range of monumental sculptors as well.

Michael Gorman – Solo Show

Michel Gorman grew up in the Midwest, back and forth between Texas and Kansas. After a four-and-a-half year tour of duty as a cryptologist in the United States Navy (1983-1987), he enrolled in the School of Architecture at the University of Kansas at Lawrence. He changed his major to Fine Art following a brush with death from boredom. Six semesters later, he was accepted into the graduate painting program at the University of California at Berkeley, where he received his Master’s Degree in 1992. He began to work as a set designer for motion pictures in Los Angeles in 1993.

Gorman continued in this area until attending an art opening in West Hollywood, where he first met the Lurie family. After visiting his studio, the Lurie brothers were eager to offer him a show, and over the next twenty years they developed a relationship that thrives still today, stronger and closer than ever.

He remains their number one artist, with around 1,800 paintings in circulation in Los Angeles and around the world. In addition to numerous prestigious one-man shows, he has three times received the Presidential Seal of Approval for Artist of the Year.

The Lurie Gallery states, “Gorman is incapable of living a normal life. He is touched with the genius that breeds insanity, in a world of his own and of his own making. He paints and draws in a frenzy, heart and hand bypassing the brain to mark those exquisite, perfect lines on paper or canvas, a pure unmediated form of communication. Whether he is painting simple figures or constructing a complex mixed media piece, the urge to create, to express himself, is paramount, a necessity.”

Saturday, August 12th, for the opening reception of the Michael Gorman Solo Show “Ballerinas and Cowboys,” from 6pm to 10pm at the Lurie Gallery’s new Beverly Hills location, Platform44.

Platform 44, 9408 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210

RSVP to [email protected]

