How will user experience reshape the future of mobile app development?

The first thing that we learn when we are learning to create mobile applications or any software that involves an end user, is to make sure that it is easy for the user to use the software.

The above statement has to be to the golden rule of programming in general. If you want your software to succeed in the market place then you best make sure that the end user can figure out your program with ease.

As programmers, we often spend large amounts of time behind a screen, typing a whole bunch of what most people would consider hieroglyphics and hope that our program is going to make us rich.

However, the reality is that we often fail to even have 100 downloads on the app store, because the reality is that we spent so much time immersed in our software that we didn’t pay attention to the user based experience and how it has changed.

How have users changed the industry?

We live in a consumer based world and this has created many potential opportunities for new mobile devices, I mean do I even have to go into the evolution of the mobile cellular device. Apple is releasing a new phone almost every year.

The biggest change to the application development world was when cellular companies decided to release wearable technology.

Now instead of only creating software for set platforms, programmers had to now adjust to creating software to work with these wearable devices.

Don’t get me wrong, when the wearable tech came out it did wonders for many mobile development company, by creating new opportunities for jobs and more income.

Another User created trend was the creation of mobile e-commerce of M-Commerce for short. M-Commerce allows mobile users to pay for items with the mobile devices, so instead of paying with a credit or debit card, the user can pay with a service like Apple Pay or Google Wallet.

M-Commerce services required software developers to build a software that replaced the need for physical payment methods to allow virtual payments which a user could make easily with any of the mobile devices and wearables.

To conclude

We would be stupid to deny that users play an important role in shaping the mobile application development world as they are the target market.

It is often very easy to forget about how quickly a user target market can change and how quickly technology evolves.

Thanks to the creation of wearable mobile devices, a new door for the programming world, and has created an opportunity for users to have all the power in their hands for the first time. They are able to control the outcome of what they want most apps to do as for the first time if you are a business like a bank it is insanity not to allow your users the chance to bank online from their mobile devices.

I look forward to seeing what changes the mobile app world has in store for us.