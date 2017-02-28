Craziest Oscar Moment: Moonlight Wins Best Picture After La La Land Mixup

Unforgettable Closing Moments At Oscars 2017

Moonlight won the best picture at the 89th Academy Awards after an astonishing gaffe in which La La Land was initially named the winner.

The producers and the cast of La La Land were in the middle of their acceptance speeches and began their thank yous when the mistake was announced.

The celebration was interrupted when “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz discovered the discrepancy on the winners card in his hand. The moment of truth halted the celebration especially when Horowitz showed the card to the camera, which clearly showed “Moonlight” had won.

Horowitz said, “This is not a joke. Moonlight is best picture.”

The triumphant producers and cast of Moonlight were filled with disbelief at first. But when the clarification was made for the real winner, the “Moonlight” crew made their way to the stage and received the award with big smiles written on their faces.

Aside from winning the best picture, the low-budget film also won the adapted screenplay award and a best supporting actor prize for Mahershala Ali.

Amid the dismay of not winning the best picture category, La La Land still ended up the biggest winner of the night, taking home six Oscars including a best actress award for Emma Stone.

Brief Moonlight Background

Moonlight is a 2016 American drama film directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney. The film has a powerhouse cast that included Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

Moonlight garnered other awards as well. At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, the film won Best Motion Picture – Drama, and was nominated in five other categories. At the prestigious 89th Academy Awards, the film received eight Oscar nominations and won Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jenkins and McCraney.

Moonlight also became both the first film with an all black cast and the first LGBT film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The Winners

Here is the complete list of all the winners.

BEST PICTURE- “Moonlight”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE- Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE- Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE- Emma Stone in “La La Land”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE- Viola Davis in “Fences”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM- “Zootopia”

CINEMATOGRAPHY- “La La Land”

COSTUME DESIGN- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

DIRECTING- “La La Land” – Damien Chazelle

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)- “O.J.: Made in America”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)- “The White Helmets”

FILM EDITING- “Hacksaw Ridge”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM- “The Salesman”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING- “Suicide Squad”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)- “La La Land”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)- “City Of Stars” from “La La Land”

PRODUCTION DESIGN- “La La Land”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM- “Piper”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM- “Sing”

SOUND EDITING- “Arrival”

SOUND MIXING- “Hacksaw Ridge”

VISUAL EFFECTS- “The Jungle Book”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)- “Moonlight”

WRITING- “Manchester by the Sea”