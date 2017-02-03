Baby News: Beyonce is Pregnant With Twins – Via Instagram

Beyonce and Jay Z Are Expecting Twins

Beyonce made a buzz again when the superstar announced her second pregnancy. Bypassing the old media, she did it herself, on Instagram. And the good new is, the Queen Bey is having twins.

Beyonce showed the world her baby bump on a photo with an ecstatic caption that says,

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters.”

It is expected that Blue Ivy, the first-born of Beyoncé and Jay Z, is about to become a big sister this year.

The couple married in 2008. Their daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012.

The Baby Bump Photo

The singing diva’s recent photo on Instagram showing a baby bump while wearing just a bra, underwear , and a veil, kneeling in front of a backdrop of flowers, triggered half a million tweets in 45 minutes.

Media reports say the singer’s pregnancy announcement just broke the record for most liked instagram photo, a record previously held by Selena Gomez. The photo garnered seven million likes in less than a day and counting. Around 360,000 fans also shared their comments.

Photos of the pop superstar with underwater theme are all around the internet now.

On Wanting More Children

Pregnancy rumors are not something new for the “Halo” singer. But the superstar has been vocal about wanting more children.

In 2013, Beyonce told ABC News that she definitely “would like more children.”

Beyonce said, “I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister,” she said, referring to little sister, Grammy-nominated singer Solange Knowles.

Beyonce set a record in December for earning Grammy Award nominations in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories in the same year with her diverse album “Lemonade.”

She is the most nominated woman in Grammy Awards history, with 53 nominations and 20 wins.

Beyonce and Jay Z are dubbed the most powerful people in the entertainment industry.