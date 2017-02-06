UnMasked: The Human Stories of Advocates

By Donna Kshir -
103

As an advocate people tend to forget there is more to us than meets the eye. We are husbands, wives, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers. Although advocacy is never-ending, at the end of the day, we too go home to our loved ones.

I have known many advocates in my lifetime. Each have appeared to be strict, hardcore and straight to the point, but there is so much more to an advocate than meets the eye. They are husbands, wives, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers. Although advocacy is never ending, at the end of the day, we too go home to our loved ones.

My best friend and fellow sister advocate Lee Roberts and I have spent a decade of working with some of the top influential advocates in the country. Each are remarkable and have so much more to offer, but sadly the public only gets to see one half of them. In an effort to raise money for child abuse organizations and Charleston, West Virginia homeless shelters, we proposed the question, “What is something in your life people would not really know?”

The goal was to unmask each advocate, as an individual, in a personal light with their family, friends and loved ones behind closed doors; allowing the public to see for the first time the individual behind the mask of an advocate.

We were presented with a collection of raw and unedited poems, short stories, thoughts and letters of beautifully penned stories of hope, loss, pain, healing, inspiration, love, sorrow, courage and strength. They illuminated the unexpected twists and turns of life’s hurdles that later become known as our blessings.

PicMonkey Image007

Now, we invite you to share the personal stories and discover the extraordinary lives of the men and women who protect and serve our most precious; our children. Featured advocates are Patricia McKnight, Deana Dixon, Mark Palmer, Patrick Dati, Joshua Murphy, Mike Pistorino, Jane Lemond Alvarez and Mashanna Bachuss-Waggoner.

‘UnMasked’ is a book scheduled for release on February 14th, and will be available in 3 limited edition covers; featuring advocates and survivors Lee Roberts, Patricia ‘Trish’ McKnight and Mike Pistorino. ALL proceeds are being donated to charity. Paperbacks and eBooks will be available on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, Lulu, Smashwords and Northern Books Online Bookstore: http://northernbooks.weebly.com/.

Donna Kshir
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/kshirandpotter

Donna Kshir is a writer who seeks truth and justice for children exposed to abuse. She speaks out and writes against these injustices done onto children. Donna’s work has landed her on the Barnes and Nobles, and Amazon’s bestsellers list multiple times. She is best known for her teen sensation ‘A Story of Survival’ that tells a heart-felt story of a young boy being abused while in the foster care system.

Donna is also a child advocate and the Founder/President of Advocates United for Humanity. She united with Erin’s Law to create awareness for childhood sexual abuse in her 2013 release ‘Silent Screams’ and she received the NNPAAW Award in 2012, 2013, 2014 and a 2016 nominee of the Pinnacle Achievement Awards for independent authors.

In the Fall of 2015, Donna created a series of children’s books with her grandchildren, and a historical series titled, Renovo Storytellers where she shares short stories by those who lived it; in her home town nestled in the endless mountains of Pennsylvania.

Donna and her fellow sister advocate Lee Roberts created and will host’Two Nanas at Noon’ on Your Voice Radio Network. The show will air the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month for an hour. The show will cover a large variety of topics and focus on topics the duo advocate and support.

Proceeds from all Donna’s books are donated to charity in effort to end child abuse and homelessness.

Donna on Amazon, Barnes and NoblesÂ and her personal bookstore.

* Donna volunteered / served as President and Chief Development Officer at Dreamcatchers for Abused Children from April 1, 2008 until she resigned on February 13, 2015. She also the creator of Dreamcatchers Talk Radio; Michigan’s largest 24 hour child abuse internet radio educational network.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR