UnMasked: The Human Stories of Advocates

I have known many advocates in my lifetime. Each have appeared to be strict, hardcore and straight to the point, but there is so much more to an advocate than meets the eye. They are husbands, wives, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers. Although advocacy is never ending, at the end of the day, we too go home to our loved ones.

My best friend and fellow sister advocate Lee Roberts and I have spent a decade of working with some of the top influential advocates in the country. Each are remarkable and have so much more to offer, but sadly the public only gets to see one half of them. In an effort to raise money for child abuse organizations and Charleston, West Virginia homeless shelters, we proposed the question, “What is something in your life people would not really know?”

The goal was to unmask each advocate, as an individual, in a personal light with their family, friends and loved ones behind closed doors; allowing the public to see for the first time the individual behind the mask of an advocate.

We were presented with a collection of raw and unedited poems, short stories, thoughts and letters of beautifully penned stories of hope, loss, pain, healing, inspiration, love, sorrow, courage and strength. They illuminated the unexpected twists and turns of life’s hurdles that later become known as our blessings.

Now, we invite you to share the personal stories and discover the extraordinary lives of the men and women who protect and serve our most precious; our children. Featured advocates are Patricia McKnight, Deana Dixon, Mark Palmer, Patrick Dati, Joshua Murphy, Mike Pistorino, Jane Lemond Alvarez and Mashanna Bachuss-Waggoner.

‘UnMasked’ is a book scheduled for release on February 14th, and will be available in 3 limited edition covers; featuring advocates and survivors Lee Roberts, Patricia ‘Trish’ McKnight and Mike Pistorino. ALL proceeds are being donated to charity. Paperbacks and eBooks will be available on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, Lulu, Smashwords and Northern Books Online Bookstore: http://northernbooks.weebly.com/.