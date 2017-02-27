Upgrades and Changes Rumored To Be in the iPhone 8

Apple product releases are always one of those things the public looks forward to with great anticipation. We’re all aware that months and weeks prior to these releases, rumors about the next big Apple changes and upgrades begin to spread. Although most of these rumors come from unverified Apple leaks, we know that the iPhone 8 release is going to be really epic.

2017 marks the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, with the very first model launched on June 29, 2007 by Apple’s esteemed late leader, Steve Jobs. To celebrate this outstanding milestone, experts suggest that they will be releasing some of the most cutting-edge features along with the much-awaited iPhone 8.

So many fans of Apple products vocally expressed their frustration towards the iPhone 7. The latest iPhone model had uninteresting upgrades that didn’t quite appeal to Apple’s techy and dynamic patrons. If you’re one of these people, you might find this article very interesting. We’ve compiled some of the best features and upgrades rumored to be in the next iPhone model.

Release Date

Apple has set to release iPhone 8 mid-September. If this is, in fact, true, then they couldn’t have picked a better release date since it marks the start of Christmas shopping season. However, there are numerous reports hinting an earlier release. It also makes a ton of sense considering that ten years ago, the first iPhone was launched in June. If Apple really wants to forego recent iPhone release tradition and bring back the very first one, it is only right that they’d go for a late June release.

No Home Button

The home button has always been a constant feature in all iPhone models. However, this feature may no longer be in the iPhone 8. Leaks hint that the traditional Home button will be replaced with a digital touch-sensitive button. The entire front face of the iPhone 8 will just be a sleek, flat surface-reflecting the minimalist style of the Apple brand.

Glass Design

Reports signal a major design improvement for Apple’s latest next model and may be introducing an all-glass enclosure. Apple has used front and back glass panels before with the iPhone 4 and 4s, but if this iPhone 8 leaks does come true, it will be the first time they will ever use an all-glass outer casing. Of course, durability is a major cause for concern with this upgrade. However, it will provide more options for wireless charging, as well as augmented antenna reception.

Curved Display (OLED)

With Samsung’s curved OLED display reaping significantly higher sales, we might be seeing the same physical look with the next iPhone model. Whatever functions the curved OLED display will feature, it looks like it’s going to be one of the major trends for smartphones in the near future.

Conclusion

A quick Google search will lead you to so many leaks and rumors regarding the next iPhone model. One thing’s for sure-we’re all itching to hear about its confirmed features! For now, let’s just hope that we’ll see upgrades that are worth our money.