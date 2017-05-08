LastPass Software Team Destroys Great Product.

The LastPass software team just destroyed a great product that had great features and a usable interface. It is a product I use all day, every day. I have recommended this product to hundreds of people over the past few years, since it was recommended to me by a good friend.

Today, I am devastated, because the new LastPass interface SUCKS.

As a writer and editor, I shouldn’t say that, because that last sentence is an affront to the English language, but I’m so upset, I couldn’t help myself.

The new Lastpass interface is really horrible. How can I put this? Dear LasPass team – my 27″ Mac is not a mobile phone.

I don’t want to see massive amounts of whitespace between the list entries, making the list 4 times as long as it should be. I have a huge number of logins on wordpress blogs and I chose Lastpass to store all of the passwords.

Your new “hip” interface makes LastPass almost unusable. Do you know how long it takes to scroll through a huge list of passwords when the list is 4 times as long as it was before. Do you know how horrible this is when you have 119 entries in the list to choose from?

I used to be a Director of software development. If I had done this to people who used our software, I would have been fired.

Note to Managers and programmers: Just because you can think of some clever stuff you can do, the people who use your software are not bored with the way it works. We don’t want it to change. We don’t like nasty surprises.

When you change the interface this radically, and make it completely ususable, because you are bored with it, we go out to find another way to do what we need.

Don’t mess with something that is already working well, without asking first. This is why I also hate the new PayPal interface – because it is horrible to use and I’d need a 100″ screen to see everything at a glance.

LastPass team – your job is to make a great product that people love. Your job is not to turn fans into haters, which is what you have done!

PLEASE, put it back the way it was.