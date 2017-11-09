Computer Power Consumption Is Highest Ever – Tips To Reduce It

The energy consumption of a desktop computer depends on its internal structure. A PC with special graphic and sound cards, 5 or more memory chips, energy consuming processor and lots of peripherals (a big monitor, 5.1 speakers, wireless keyboard/mouse, printers etc.) consumes at least 250-300 watts per hour. Computers and monitors come in a close second after lighting in terms of power consumption. Gaming computers, with the additional energy-intensive graphic cards in particular use as much power annually as three refrigerators. Laptops usually have the one third of the power consumption of a desktop.

Apart from placing a major dent in the electricity bill, this level of consumption takes a serious toll on our environment. Fossil fuels are the main source of electric power globally, and also the major cause of global warming and acid rain due to air pollution. Renewable sources like hydropower, wind mills and solar energy also have a significant impact on our environment.

Seeing as electric energy comes from natural resources, it would be in the best interest for mankind to find ways to reduce consumption through computer optimization and thus minimize damage to the environment. Tim Salivan of Spiqy.com, is sharing a few tips to help you cut down on your environmental footprint and make the world a much better place:

Make Good Use of Sleep and Hibernate Options

When not in use, computers continue to draw almost as much energy as they would in use. You don’t have to shut down every time you need to take a break, but by choosing sleep mode or hibernation options you cut power consumption to almost zero. When you get back to your PC you simply pick up from where you left off as your open programs won’t be lost.

Stop Using a Screen Saver

Contrary to what the name suggests, a screen saver does not reduce consumption at all. Screen saver is an absolute waste of energy. Therefore, it would be much better to completely switch to power-saving mode. This shuts down both the monitor and hard disk and after an extended period will even shut the computer down.

Adjust Computer Settings For Optimal Efficiency

The simplest adjustments to your computer’s settings help to optimize its power consumption. Reduce the brightness to the lowest comfortable level and alter the energy settings to reduce on power usage. Reduce the wait period it takes during inactivity to put your PC to sleep. Specialized software would definitely come handy here. Iolo has manufactured computer optimizing software called system mechanic, which helps users find the optimum settings for minimum power and maximum speed. Users are also welcome to use an iolo system mechanic promo code to get this software which maximizes the efficiency of computers.

Change Your Habits

Many laptop users keep them plugged in for as long as they are in use regardless of the battery charge levels. This translates to power wastage and also damages your laptop battery. Another harmful habit is leaving your computer on overnight to get updates or complete downloads. It’s good to educate yourself in these issues through forums and related blogs. Choose software, like Iolo, that can manage such activity intelligently, turning off the computer when the download or update is done.

Make Use of the Latest Technology

The older the computer, the higher its power consumption. This is because the latest innovations make extensive use of technological advancements to optimize performance with reduced consumption. For instance, a Solid State Drive (SSD) consumes a fraction of the power needed for an old Hard Disk Drive (HDD). Consider either upgrading such parts or even getting a new computer as this is at times cheaper in the long run. You can also optimize your PC efficiency with the help from a registry cleaning like system mechanic by Iolo. Such technology which cleans up the hard drives and declutters the registry, makes your PC run smoothly and eventually minimizes its power consumption.

Separate Myths from Truth

There is a common misconception among IT “gurus” that the amount of power it takes to shut down a PC system and restart it from scratch is much higher than leaving it on. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, it has been proven that a complete shut-down in effect extends the life of your computer’s hard disk and overall performance. Less stress is placed on the various components when the system is off and this enhances longevity.

These little things might make small contributions to your energy savings but they do add up in the long run. They help to conserve the environment and keep your hardware in top shape for a longer time. Implement them today and enjoy the difference.