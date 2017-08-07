5 Reasons Every Business Needs Email Encryption

Email is so familiar that it can feel like second nature to type up an email and hit the send button. But as a business owner, you have to be more cautious with how you approach this ubiquitous communication tool. Security is a serious issue and encryption may be the solution you’re missing.

Here’s Why You Need Email Encryption

Email was one of the first useful technologies that emerged in the early days of computing and internet activity. Programmers first used it to share messages with one another and it eventually found its way into other areas. Over the decades, more and more functionality has been integrated into email.

“But while email’s functionality has kept up with the times, the times haven’t kept up with the threat environment,” Virtru is quick to point out. “Like most messaging apps, email is not sufficiently secure against hackers, government spying, and other risks. But while you have to settle for default security in apps, you can protect your email by learning how to encrypt email.”

Email encryption works by using a system of “keys.” Everyone has their own private key, while everyone knows public keys. If someone wants to send you an encrypted email message, they use your public key to encrypt the message. Since you’re the only one with the private key, you’re the only person who can decrypt the message and see the original content. If someone else were to intercept it, all they would see is a bunch of jumbled characters.

Why do you, as a business owner, specifically need email encryption? Here are a few of the top reasons why:

1. Ensures Confidentiality

For starters, email encryption protects confidential information and ensures that whatever information you choose to send over email will be safe. It might be stolen, but it won’t be readable by the attacking party. This means you could theoretically send credit card information, social security numbers, and other personal details over email and still have it protected (though, it’s certainly not recommended).

2. Complies With Industry Regulations



Depending on what industry you’re in and what sort of rules your corporate office puts on you, email encryption may be a necessary compliance component. Enforcement of encryption is on the rise, especially in industries like healthcare, insurance, banking, financial services, education, and retail. Failing to encrypt could cause you to face steep fines and backlash.

3. Protects You Reputation

Spilling data or having it compromised by malicious attackers is dangerous for a number of reasons, but one of the biggest issues is that it causes a PR nightmare. Any time customer data is leaked, you have to communicate that fact to those affected. This hurts your image and could ultimately harm your reputation for years to come. Therefore, email encryption is a sound investment in reputation management.

4. Guards Against Blackmailing

A lot of email attacks are used to hold businesses ransom. They’ll steal information and then blackmail the business into getting what they want – money, intellectual property, recognition, etc. With email encryption, you never have to worry about being blackmailed in this manner.

5. Helps You Sleep at Night

When it’s all said and done, email encryption allows you to sleep better at night. When you know your email is safe, you don’t have to constantly worry about attacks. You can focus on running your business to the best of your ability instead.

Stop Pinching Pennies

If you’ve put off investing in email encryption because you don’t want to spend the money, you’re missing the point. The cost of email encryption is extremely low – especially when you consider the benefits it provides. Stop pinching pennies and invest in a secure future for your business.