4 Video Marketing Trends Likely to Grow in 2017

Throughout 2016 a number of new trends began to emerge in how videos were consumed online. While some of those still haven’t really come into their own, marketers have already begun to experiment with them in the expectation that they will start to grow steadily in 2017.

Assuming you want to stay ahead of the curve, here are the 4 trends that you should be keeping an eye on:

Live video streams

Over the course of 2016 Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter (via Periscope) all began to support live video – and that caused it to explode onto the scene. While live video streams have existed for some time, its integration with social media expanded its reach. That is likely to grow further in 2017, with more marketers and brands producing live video content to take advantage of its high engagement levels.

360-degree videos

The idea of 360-degree video was first debuted in 2015 with both YouTube and then Facebook introducing support for it, and its usage grew steadily over the last year. Because it still requires specialized equipment to shoot omnidirectional recordings its use hasn’t been that widespread, and it is often regarded as a gimmick more than a legitimate form of content. Still it is likely that it will show more growth in 2017 with more omnidirectional cameras and rigs being released.

Virtual Reality (VR) videos

More and more VR headsets began to enter the market in 2016, and although some were misses it is safe to say that VR is going to expand in the next year too. Essentially VR videos consist of 360-degree videos that have a depth to them (i.e. a 3D component) – and it is something that is definitely on the horizon although the equipment to film it may still be out of reach for many.

Portrait and square videos

While not exactly ‘groundbreaking’, portrait and square videos started to become more widely consumed – thanks in no small part to the popularity of Snapchat as well as Facebook on mobiles. Considering portrait is a more natural orientation for videos on mobile devices the trend is likely to continue in 2017, while square videos represent a compromise that arguably works on both traditional as well as mobile devices.

As much as there is a lot of new and interesting advancements out there, don’t forget that sometimes the ‘tried and tested’ is just as effective. Content such as video guides, tutorials, webinars and humorous videos are likely to be just as popular as ever in 2017. Assuming you want to produce the former, Movavi Screen Capture is really all you need to do so.

By letting you capture your screen and set up the recording parameters such as the recording area, audio source, frame rate, and so on – Movavi Screen Capture will let you easily record exactly the kind of video you need. It is useful in other ways too, and you can even set it up to capture Netflix stream or other streamed content by configuring it to record the area where it is playing on your screen.

Essentially whether you’re looking to produce videos to publish online, or want a way to save some of the new streaming or live videos that are likely to be widely available – Movavi Screen Capture should be able to help. Be sure to try it out and see how easy it is to record videos with it.