2016 Trends That Will Be Even Bigger in 2017

We’re only a couple of weeks into 2017, yet we’ve already seen a lot of exciting new trends taking shape. Aside from new technologies and more gadgets to play with, a few of 2016’s biggest hits are set to be even bigger this year. Which of the 2016 trends will be even more interesting to follow in 2017? We have just the list for you.

Smarter Homes

We saw gadgets like Nest and Amazon Echo making their way into homes across the country in 2016. While they were seen as luxury items last year, gadgets that can help make your home smarter are actually becoming more accessible this year.

CES 2017 showed just how strongly this trend is forming. Almost every brand of consumer electronics has introduced their own version of smart appliances. Samsung displayed a wide range of smart refrigerators and TVs with incredible features. Smarter locks, home management systems and other gadgets are also making their ways to consumers at an incredible pace.

The devices that connect them all are also much smarter. Google Home is now compatible with more third-party gadgets than ever before. The device also comes equipped with Google’s own AI and Google Assistant, which means interacting with smart devices around the house will feel more natural than before.

Amazon Echo has also been improved. Paired with Amazon Prime, you can actually have everyday items, groceries and other purchases delivered to you just by saying the things you need. Incredible, isn’t it?

Electronic Cigarettes

Electronic cigarettes have been popular for quite some time. Despite plenty of debate surrounding the use of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, a lot of people still switched from conventional tobacco cigarettes to electronic cigarettes during the last year.

The products behind this trend have matured. More devices are designed to be safer to use. The market is also regulated, which means it is much easier to separate the best e-cig devices and supplies from the shadier ones. The new regulations provide an added level of certainty that allows manufacturers and retailers to really thrive.

Popular brands are already anticipating another exciting year in 2017. Halocigs has made more kits available for experienced users and beginners alike. Makers of e-cig liquids are taking steps to ensure the ingredients of their liquids are known to customers and are mixed properly to comply with the latest standards.

Electric Vehicles & Autonomous Cars

There are two major trends coming from the automotive industry: electric vehicles and the implementation of advanced autonomous driving technologies. Many industry experts are expecting top brands such as Tesla to lead the charge on these two fronts, but recent updates suggest that mainstream car companies such as Ford and Mercedes will play even more important roles in shaping the market in 2017.

Ford, for example, is adding a Ford Focus Electric with more range and features to their 2017 lineup. Mercedes, on the other hand, has had a lot of breakthroughs in the automation department. The 2017 series of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class will be among the first Mercedes cars to have the company’s advanced automation features built in.

These, of course, are just some of the exciting trends from 2016 that will continue to be thrilling to follow in 2017.