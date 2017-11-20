Six and Seven Figure Business – Healers, Fitness, Coffee, Authority

On Monday, Nov 20, starting at 7am PST, the Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute is running four Masterclasses to train entrepreneurs about Six and Seven Figure Businesses.

7am – 10am PST – How to Earn Six Figures as a Healer

11am – 2pm PST – How To Earn Six Figures as a Fitness Professional

3pm – 6pm PST – How To Start & Run a Million Dollar Coffee Shop

7pm – 10pm PST – How To Earn $250,000 a Year As An Authority in Your Field

The MasterClasses

The first Masterclass, running from 7am to 10am PST is How to Earn Six Figures as a Healer.

Typically, many healers struggle financially. That is because they generally lack business skills. They pass on their skills, knowledge and healing power, but they aren’t as good with managing their money or finding new clients.

Julia Mueller, a certified hypnotherapist, says it doesn’t have to be this way, and her Masterclass shows healers how to fix that problem. Now healers can use their gifts to help others, and they can do it without struggling financially.

People who already have skills or the desire to become certified or licensed in Hypnotherapy, Massage, Reiki, Acupuncture, Vibrational Healing or Meditation can learn from this class. Practitioners in one of these areas who struggle financially and have difficulty filling their practice should also attend.

Julia shares how to create a six-figure income stream for any healer-based business. Participants will be able to build the business that will fund their life and give back their freedom to do what matters most to them, while helping others.

Register for this class at the Global Entrepreneur Summit at: http://bit.ly/2zEzYZh

The second Masterclass, running from 11am to 2pm PST is How To Earn Six Figures as a Fitness Professional.

Chris Spearman shows how to leverage a love for helping people get fit in a business that actually earns money. Chris proved the concept himself, creating an Instagram following of more than 250,000. Today he shows exactly how anyone else can do the same.

He is an International cover model, sponsored athlete and on-line fitness coach for professional competing body builders. He now has 320,200 Instagram followers and 20,41 Facebook followers. The successful fitness entrepreneur is a PhD candidate in cancer research and as a PhD. MSc. BSc.

The third Masterclass, running from 3pm to 6pm PST is How To Start & Run a Million Dollar Coffee Shop.

Love meeting people and enjoy a great cup of coffee? Join us for this three hour Master Class where we’ll show you how to start and run your own million dollar coffee shop. Stani Oben and Tom Matzen share exactly how to start and run a million dollar coffee shop. At the same time as running a serious business, have a ton of fun, make a lot of money, and make a difference in the world.

Stanislava Oben used grandma’s best pie recipes to build an organic pie business that added six figures to her bottom line? Today, Stani shows participants how to do the same things, one delicious bite at a time. Stani and her husband Chris run Lime & Moon Pie Company on Bowen Island.

The fourth Masterclass, running from 7pm to 10pm PST is How To Earn $250,000 a Year As An Authority in Your Field … Even If You’ve Never Earned Six Figures.

Tom Matzen says, “If you’re just getting started or are just thinking of starting a business, this three hour Master Class is for you.”

Entrepreneurs hire Frank & Tom to build seven figure authority businesses for them fast, because most are so busy wearing all their hats, overwhelmed how to get it done fast, doing things they don’t love, and frankly are often quite poor at, so they help them by doing a complete Run-For-You service that creates high-ticket programs, finds the ideal clients, and converts them to sales.

This works because the Authority does what they’re great at, Frank, Tom and their team do the rest and guarantee the Authority a million dollar income within two years.

Helping Entrepreneurs Hurt by Hurricanes

Each of these four and the other 28 masterclasses are recorded, and lifetime access to the recordings is optionally available for purchase. Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute Co-founder Martin Barnes, told NewsBlaze, “The summit is going very well, with 2,000 people registered so far, and more coming in each day. 100% of the net proceeds from the Summit goes to help entrepreneurs hurt by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. We’re working hard to educate entrepreneurs and to do good at the same time.”

The co-founders and a small team of entrepreneurs are doing this because they support others.