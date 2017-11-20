Healers Shouldn’t Have to Struggle Financially

Many healers struggle financially, passing on their skills, knowledge and healing power for little or no financial gain.

Julia Mueller, a certified hypnotherapist, says while healers love to use their gifts to help others, they don’t have to struggle themselves.

Her passionate goal is to give healers a progressive business education to create a 6-figure business. They can take care of themselves and family as they assist others to achieve their “mind and body” healing goals.

It is not “spiritual” to struggle

Mueller says “It is not “spiritual” to struggle,” and she has an important message for members of the healing community and those who would like to be.

From doing a small amount of research, it is clear there are people with the skills and desire to become certified or licensed in Hypnotherapy, Massage, Reiki, Acupuncture, Vibrational Healing or Meditation. Most of these people do not have the business skills to build and sustain a business. There are also practitioners in one of those areas who struggle financially and have difficulty filling their practice.

Julia founded the International Academy for the Healing Arts. The Academy’s goal is to certify or license individuals within their desired field and take their training to a much more elevated level than most schools do.

Julia told NewsBlaze, “My passion is to offer an education that won’t leave my students wondering ‘now what?,’ after receiving their certification or license in their chosen healing art. To be given the tools to create a very lucrative healing business enables the healer to reach and assist many more people that need their services so badly.”

It took Julia Mueller 16 years and a lot of money to learn how to achieve a successful business model. This model is repeatable and this is what she teaches her Academy students.

The training model is built for those who may not be able to quit their current jobs while attending classes. There are two types of training – “in person” training hours, and long distance online training.

The “in person” training is required for their healing certifications or licensing, depending on the modality. The long-distance online training modules allow students to learn at their own pace.

Some colleges have courses for healers, but most delivers students into the work force with no idea how to successfully step into their majors.

This table illustrates the cost of college tuition that leaves students unprepared:

Type of College Average Published Yearly Tuition and Fees Public Two-Year College (in-district students) $3,440 Public Four-Year College (in-state students) $9,410 Public Four-Year College (out-of-state students) $23,890 Private Four-Year College $32,410

Sadly, public colleges train people but don’t pass on the skills needed to run their business so they can take care of themselves and their families.

Julia is collaborating with the Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute, and taking part in The Global Entrepreneur Summit 2017. On Monday November 20th, at 7am PDT, Julia is running a Masterclass on this subject.

To register for The Global Entrepreneur Summit, go to: http://tinyurl.com/ycqz4d6x

Julia’s 3 hour Master Class with Tom Matzen and Frank Bria is called How to Earn Six Figures as a Healer.

Julia is also available to talk more about this opportunity by calling +1 941-730-3965, or by email at [email protected] .