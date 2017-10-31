Can Three Entrepreneurs Stop 62.8% of Small Businesses Failing?

According to a new press release from the Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute, two out of three small businesses fail in the first six years. Three entrepreneurs are leading an effort to drastically change that statistic, which has not changed for years.

The three Entrepreneurs formed the Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute as an Arizona Not for Profit organization, with the goal of drastically reducing the small business failure rate. Their first project is to run the Global Entrepreneur Summit, a free program that prepares small business entrepreneurs to be more resilient.

Global Entrepreneur Summit

The Global Entrepreneur Summit runs from November 13-20, providing a series of 32 online masterclasses, which will be recorded. It runs over eight days, during Global Entrepreneurship Week, and is free to attend.

Tom Matzen, co-founder, and author of “Earn Twice As Much With Half The Stress,” says each of the Master Class sessions is a completely self-contained, complete course, that covers everything needed to launch, grow, and scale a business.

Frank Bria, co-founder, and author of “Scale,” says the classes span eight different pillars of entrepreneurial life. They go from lead generation, through systems, over-delivering value, to creating a better life for the entrepreneur.

Benefiting Entrepreneurs Hurt by Hurricanes

Each of the 32 masterclasses will be recorded, and lifetime access to the recordings is available for $97 if purchased before the Summit starts. Martin Barnes, the third co-founder told NewsBlaze, “many small businesses have been hurt by the recent hurricanes, Harvey, Irma, and Maria. 100% of the net proceeds from the Summit will go to help those entrepreneurs.”

The co-founders are working hard, with a small dedicated supportive team of entrepreneurs, to contact Chambers of Commerce, to help them and their members.

Registrations for the Global Entrepreneur Summit are open now at: http://bit.ly/2zEzYZh

Chambers of Commerce are invited to participate by calling Tom Matzen, in Pacific Timezone, at +1-604-499-7164.

The three entrepreneurs and their group of supportive entrepreneur friends say the goal is “Reversing the failure rate of small business across the globe.”

Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute