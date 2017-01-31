President Trump’s Childhood Home on the Auction Block

President Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens is set to go up on the auction block, it was reported Monday.

The butter-colored Tudor-style home sitting on Wareham Place in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood is a charming five-bedroom house where Trump played as a child. It has a warm, spacious sunroom and is graced with a cozy fireplace.

The house was built by his real-estate tycoon father, Fred Trump, and where the president played on the flagstone walkway until he was age four. This is where Trump maybe threw a ball in the yard or skinned a knee running down the drive.

Perhaps an indicator of future ambitions, the bedroom where Trump is reported to have slept, is decorated with a map of America in red, white and blue patriotic bedding. Downstairs, a picture resting on a shelf reads, “Dream Big.”

Not exactly the rustic hand hewn log-homes that are the humble roots of some Presidents past, but it is still an important part of the President’s childhood and life story. But the house is to be auctioned off by Paramount Reality USA which specializes in such sales and has placed its bets that the brief connection with the President will pay off with big dividends.

“It’s unique, and it has intangible value that goes beyond just the physical real estate,” Misha Haghani, the principal of Paramount said through a statement. The company is reportedly selling it on behalf of Michael Davis, a real estate prospector who paid slightly under 1.4 million for the home with the idea of flipping it.

The house was to be sold in October when Trump was the Republican nominee, but the investor wanted to hold off until after the election, hedging his bets on a Trump presidency to boost the home’s value.

“The value of the Trump name, the value of the president living there as a child, an infant, that value is impossible to define,” Haghani said. “You’re not getting anything of tangible value for the Trump association, it’s all intangible,” He further observed. “It’s like a baseball card, it’s whatever it’s worth to you.”