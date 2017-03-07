5 Reasons Your Roofing Contractor Should Be GAF Certified

Your roof is one of the most vulnerable parts of your house. It needs to withstand a variety of inclement weather conditions, because even the slightest breach could result in a leak. Should you ever notice a leak, or some other form of damage to your roof, it’s essential to repair it as quickly as possible. According to Popular Mechanics, if you wait too long to address the issue, it’s going to get much, much worse.

However, whether you’re fixing an existing roof or installing a new one entirely, you don’t want to hire the first roofing contractor you come across. You’ll want to research your options carefully, and eventually, go with a contractor you trust who is GAF certified.

What Is GAF Certification?

GAF is one of the oldest and most trusted roofing manufacturers in the country, and the company actively certifies contractors who adhere to its high-level criteria for quality. These criteria include:

Proper licensure. All certified contractors must have the credentials necessary to install or repair roofs in the United States.

All certified contractors must have the credentials necessary to install or repair roofs in the United States. Full insurance. Contractors must also carry full insurance policies, to protect themselves and homeowners in case something goes wrong on a job.

Contractors must also carry full insurance policies, to protect themselves and homeowners in case something goes wrong on a job. A demonstrable reputation. Not every contractor has a proven reputation. A contractor must have a number of references, reviews, and a reasonable history before they can become GAF certified.

Not every contractor has a proven reputation. A contractor must have a number of references, reviews, and a reasonable history before they can become GAF certified. A commitment to ongoing development and training. The roofing industry is always changing, with new products, new technologies, and new techniques and best practices. GAF certification requires that roofing contractors commit to ongoing training.

There are GAF-certified contractors available in every state.

Reasons to Opt for GAF-Certified Roofers

So why should you choose a GAF-certified roofing contractor over a non-certified counterpart?

1. Warranties.

According to Rocky Mountain Exteriors, warranties should be one of your top considerations when installing a new roof, as the average cost of the job exceeds $6500. GAF offers a second level of certification known as Master Elite certification, which automatically comes with a 50-year warranty on all materials and a 25-year warranty on all workmanship. Depending on your intentions, these warranties will probably last for the duration of your time in a home.

2. Accident protection.

If you opt for a roofing contractor who is not insured, and they fall or injure themselves on your property, you could potentially be held liable for damages. GAF certification guarantees that your roofing contractor is adequately covered. This is an area you don’t want to risk.

3. Better interactions.

To attain GAF certification, a contractor must have been in business for a number of years, with ample positive reviews from paying customers. That means you can all but guarantee you’ll have a positive working relationship. Communication is key to having a successful job, and GAF certification can assure that you’ll get it.

4. Higher quality materials.

Certification by GAF mandates that a contractor must use GAF products-which are some of the best in the industry. If you hire a contractor who isn’t certified, they may use shoddy materials to save money on the job, either giving them precedent for setting a lower price point or simply pocketing the difference in cost for themselves. GAF certification guarantees you’ll have better shingles and other roofing materials protecting your home.

5. Up-to-date work.

Technology and advancements in materials have made the roofing industry drastically different than it was even a decade ago. If you hire a roofing contractor that’s been around since the 1970s but isn’t certified, they may be using techniques from the 1970s that are now obsolete. GAF certification forces contractors to undergo regular training and procedural updates, so you can rest assured that the work being done on your roof is modernized.

Overall, GAF certified roofing contractors bring more experience, higher-quality professional relationships, better materials, and more assurance to the table. GAF certification doesn’t cost you any more as a homeowner, but can offer you a stronger installation with more guarantees of success.

If you’re shopping around for a roofing installer, GAF certification should be one of your top priorities-without it, you’ll face significant risks when you proceed with the job.