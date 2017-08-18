Psychic to the Stars Rose Stuart Opens New Store in Montana

Columbia Falls, Montana, August 17, 2017 – Psychic to the Stars Rose Stuart is pleased to announce today the Grand Opening of her upcoming new location; The Rose Boutique Etc. #2, for current and new clients in Columbia Falls, Montana. Located centrally at 906 9th Street West, in Columbia Falls, Montana, the new psychic shop will also be a large new gift shop offering clients candles, oils, crystals, and more. The Grand Opening of The Rose Boutique Etc. #2 will happen on September 15th, 2017. Rose Stuart states how exiting this will be for the city, as there is no other store like it of its kind in the area.

Rose Stuart has been expanding her business massively lately, and the opening of the second new location in Montana is a part of that. Her other location is at 1201 10th Ave. S, Ste 102A in Great Falls, Montana. Rose Stuart attributes her success thanks to her recent national news coverage in correctly predicting Trump’s win, her prediction of Russian hacking, issues with North Korea, and helping to find the missing child of a celebrity, among more. Rose has also gained a large word of mouth reputation and online on social media including Facebook and even Yelp, with her clients praising the accuracy of her predicting very personal, powerful things for them on a one on one basis. As she states in her advertising, “You tell her nothing–she tells you all,” stunned and amazed clients testify again and again that this is actually true.

These successes among more have grown her business, and also earned her an international reputation, with clients from all over the world calling to speak with her. Rose also recently reported how there has been at least one or more psychics going around using her name, stating they are her – when they are not. Rose Stuart earlier reported how she had other reports from clients who said they saw her at other locations, where Rose had never been.

As earlier reported, Psychic to the Stars Rose Stuart stated, “I’ve always been successful, because I love what I do, I love helping people, and I am good at what I do. I have a good reputation and my clients always come back to me. I’m also an ordained minister. I have very strong faith in God, and this is like my religion to me. But I’m very sad that this person or persons are going around trying to steal my name, and hurt my very good reputation.”

You Tell her Nothing – She Tells You All

Rose began her work in the intuitive arts at a very young age, having visions and premonitions as young as 4 years old. Her gifted ability only grew as she grew older, with each year adding to her experience as to how the gift of intuition and the spiritual realm works, and how to better control and harness such energies and visions.

Rose states that she loves helping people, and her specialty is reuniting lovers. Her other services include reading palms, tarot, astrology charts, love charts, energy work, spirit guide and ancestor work, chakra balancing, Reiki, relationship counseling, and more. She is also a relationship coach and an ordained minister who can perform weddings, which she loves to do.

Visit the Real Rose Stuart at:

The Rose Boutique, Etc. #2

906 9th St. W.

Columbia Falls, Montana, 59912

Tel: 406-788-5348

And also visit:

The Rose Boutique, Etc.

1201 10th Av, South, Suite 102 A

Great Falls, Montana, 59405

Tel: 406-866-0733

Call Rose from anywhere in the world at:

Tel: 406-866-0733 and also Tel: 406-788-5348

Email Rose directly at: [email protected]



Rose adds, “If the person can not prove the above phone numbers or email, then it is an imposter – stay away, and deal only with the real Rose Stuart in Great Falls, Montana, and Columbia Falls, Montana, and listed here and as seen on news reports nationwide.”

This story is copyright 2017, Bruce Edwin, all rights reserved. The office of Bruce Edwin, News Blaze and any affiliates makes no assertions or claims regarding information herein, and assumes no liability herewith. Rose Stuart is not a medical doctor and any medical condition should be dealt with through the office of a licensed medical professional. The office of Bruce Edwin does not endorse any advertising or links on this page or connected hereto.