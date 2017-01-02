Meet and Greet with Two Nanas at Noon

‘Sit down with Donna and Lee, on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 12-1pm CST for a down to earth talk without sugar coating the truth. They share with their listeners why they stand up fighting for the causes they do. So grab your lunch, a cup of Joe and kick back with this amazing duo this lunch hour. “Two Nanas at Noon” promises to keep it real.’

Advocates United for Humanity invites you to join their founders Donna Kshir and Lee Roberts as they bring you a real talk on ‘Two Nanas at Noon’ the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month at 12 – 1 pm CST via Your Voice Radio Network.

Kshir and Roberts share from the heart without sugar coating the truth. They bring you a real talk approach on world events that affect us all on one level or another often pervading the lives of those we love. These events often alter our communities and relationships forever in profound ways. Their topics will include, but are not limited to: Child and Animal Abuse Awareness, Deaf and Disability Rights, Homelessness, Missing Persons and Survivor Wellness.

They will also host surprise guest interviews beginning March 2017 and share their favorite book reviews. This dynamic duo are on the front lines working to end abuse and violence across the Globe.

Listen to Two Nanas at Noon LIVE.

Advocates United for Humanity is a support group that provides vital resources to those in need. If you would like to be a guest on one of our special segment shows please contact us at: [email protected] , or visit their website to learn more about this amazing team, shows, events or to listen to podcasts.

Hosts are actively working to provide PDF transcripts for the Deaf/HOH community so they may have access to their shows & will have them available as soon as possible.