Indivisible Group Leads Peace March Dedicated to Heather Heyer – Murdered by Nazi

iMarch: The Countdown to 2020 Begins with Dedication to Heather Heyer

(August 24, 2017, Los Angeles, CA) August 26, 2020 marks the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, granting women the right to vote. As the group Indivisible Suffragists explains, “Ninety-seven years after gaining the right to vote, women are faced with the most openly misogynist, regressive, bigoted, corrupt and dangerous administration in United States history.” The group adds, “As martyr Heather Heyer stated on Facebook before she was brutally murdered by a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Virginia, “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.” This year’s march is dedicated in memory of Heather Heyer, and all other victims of bigotry and oppression.”

According to numerous media including ‘The Chicago Tribune,’ twenty year old James Alex Fields Jr, who murdered Heather Heyer by vehicular homicide – as well as injured at least 19 others, was a known Nazi, who was obsessed with Hitler and regularly studied and espoused Nazi propaganda. According to the The Chicago Tribune, he had also been under psychiatric care and had been on psychiatric drugs. Hollywood Sentinel dot com reports that Nazi propaganda site ‘The Daily Stormer,’ recently reportedly banned by Google, and now allegedly operating on the dark web, reportedly has had at least one person on that site calling for Nazi’s to rally at or near Heather Heyer’s funeral, and referring to her in debasing, demoralizing ways. Hollywood Sentinel dot com adds, “This issue is beyond liberal versus conservative, Republican versus Democrat, or Pro-Trump versus anti-Trump. The issue here is about actual self declared modern day Nazis, terrorizing a woman even after her death. These are vile, evil people that need to be stopped.”

The Indivisible Movement, featured on top shows including cable news program ‘Rachel Maddow,’ and newspapers including ‘The New York Times,’ has reportedly been credited – alongside a coalition of other progressive organizations including ActBlue – with defeating or stalling the Trump agenda in policy matters including healthcare, reproductive freedom, the environment, and civil rights. With approximately 6,000 Indivisible Groups nationwide, and at least two in every Congressional district, group leaders state that the basic premise of Indivisible is teaching and empowering everyday citizens-many of whom have little to no activist experience-to flex their constituent power. The movement reportedly grew from a document created by former Congressional staffers (indivisibleguide.com) to give tips and tactics used to make MoCs (Members of Congress) act.

Indivisible Suffragists, initial founders of the Indivisible March, will rally on “Women’s Equality Day” downtown LA in California in solidarity with ‘sister’ marches across the States in Georgia (pre-event hosted by Triana Arnold James in Atlanta on August 18, 2017), Indiana, Nevada, Utah, Minnesota, Texas, West Virginia, and District of Columbia among more.

Indivisible Suffragists, founded by former United States youth ambassador and independent filmmaker Brooke Teal Robbins, is an ambitious Indivisible group headquartered in Pasadena, California; and serving the Greater Los Angeles metro area. The group reports that they are founded on feminist and equality principles to exemplify the advocacy of peace, respecting all heritages, and representing inclusiveness to both women and men. The reportedly permitted marches are registered, with more details available at: recess.indivisibleguide.com.

The Indivisible March of Los Angeles County is co-hosted by the: Nevertheless, We Persist Rally, and Activist Festival (Gabrielle Faulkner and Sofia Sears). Representatives from Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris offices will be among the speakers, as well as Californian congresspersons Brad Sherman and Judy Chu.

Los Angeles participants will meet on August 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Los Angeles City Hall (South Lawn First Street Steps) 200 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, and march to Pershing Square at 532 South Olive Street, in L.A.

