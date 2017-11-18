Four Masterclasses Focus on Overdelivering Value

On Saturday, Nov 18, starting at 7am PST, the Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute is running four Masterclasses to train entrepreneurs about Overdelivering Value to their clients.

Overdelivering Value Masterclasses

The first Masterclass, running from 7am to 10am PST is How To Create a Seven Figure Business with Social Media.

Dawniel Winningham shows entrepreneurs how to create a seven figure Social Media Business by cashing in on the two billion social media users around the world.

Dawniel Winningham has more than 150,000 followers on social media. Using the access to this many people, she and her clients have generated millions of dollars through social media. In this Masterclass, she shows what it takes to turn experience into social media gold.

Dawniel leverages her marketing and branding knowledge gained as a former JPMorgan Chase VP to fuel her new life as an online entrepreneur.

Her simple formula for getting started online removes the need for cold-calling or chasing clients, by having clients find you. The methods she discloses here created Sold Out Product Campaigns, Best Selling Book Campaigns and Award Winning Product launches.

Dawniel uses this same formula to teach tens of thousands of people each year to utilize social media to increase their bottom line. Her no-nonsense delivery and passion for people will make the 3 hours fly by, and provide an education that lasts a lifetime.

The second Masterclass, running from 11am to 2pm PST is How To Earn Ten Times The Money on your Program by Turning Happy Clients into Raving Fans.

Millions of people spend money each year paying for seminars, courses, products and programs they will never complete or implement.

Robyn Codrington’s Masterclass shows entrepreneurs how to get most of their clients to complete their programs. At the same time, she explains how to make those same clients become raving fans.

Robyn is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Play Therapist and the founder of Inner Strength Counseling Services, PLLC in Charlotte, NC. She studied psychology and social work at the UNC-Greensboro and NC A&T SU.

She uses her background in psychology to position and launch entrepreneurs to reach new levels of success.

The third Masterclass, running from 3pm to 6pm PST is Five Keys To Get The Top Experts In Your Field To Promote You To Their List.

In this Masterclass, Global Entrepreneur Summit founders, Tom Matzen & Frank Bria, share five key strategies to get the top experts in your field to promote you.

The aim is to increase impact, influence and income by using their street-tested ideas immediately.

Entrepreneurs hire Frank & Tom to build seven figure authority businesses for them fast, because most are so busy wearing all their hats, overwhelmed how to get it done fast, doing things they don’t love, and frankly are often quite poor at, so they help them by doing a complete Run For You service that creates high-ticket programs, finds the ideal clients, and converts them to sales.

Frank Bria is an entrepreneurial veteran with high-tech and financial services experience, and has helped businesses grow on 4 continents. Tom Matzen has helped his personal coaching clients to generated more than one hundred million in sales in dozens of industries.

The fourth Masterclass, running from 7pm to 10pm PST is How To Automate Your Way to Ten Million.

David Kellam teaches participants in his Masterclass how to grow past 7 figures, a difficult task for most entrepreneurs. He says “the challenges you face moving from 7 figures to 8 figures are very different to the challenges you met launching a business. You need to learn and leverage new skills and technology, and acquire the right people and processes to be successful as a $10 million business.”

Kellam is a serial entrepreneur who built a reputation for transforming businesses through his unique combination of strategic foresight, innovative thinking, technology strategy, systems and process transformation and automation.

Helping Entrepreneurs Hurt by Hurricanes

Each of these four and the other 28 masterclasses are recorded, and lifetime access to the recordings is optionally available for purchase. Entrepreneur Empowerment Institute Co-founder Martin Barnes, told NewsBlaze, “The summit is going very well, with 2,000 people registered so far, and more coming in each day. 100% of the net proceeds from the Summit goes to help entrepreneurs hurt by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. We’re working hard to educate entrepreneurs and to do good at the same time.”

The co-founders and a small team of entrepreneurs are doing this because they support others who need help.

Chambers of Commerce are invited to participate by calling Tom Matzen, in Pacific Timezone, at +1-604-499-7164.