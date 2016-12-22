Online Marketing: Utilizing Your Website as a Successful Media Marketing Tool

The importance of designing your website so that it can be used as the main driver of your digital media marketing campaign.

We live in a post-modern world where the current glut of information has the tendency to overwhelm our senses. Brand marketers are trying to ensure that their brand stands out above the general internet noise. Pick me! Pick me! Everyone shouts as they try and outdo each other in order to garner sales.

Let’s first have a look at what the definitions of online marketing and digital media marketing are:

Online Marketing

Online marketing or internet marketing “refers to advertising and marketing efforts that use the Web and email to drive direct sales via electronic commerce, in addition to sales leads from Web sites or emails.”

In other words, all marketing and advertising that takes place on any one of the internet channels is considered online marketing.

Digital Media Marketing

Digital marketing is the “marketing of products or services using digital channels to reach consumers. The key objective is to promote brands through various forms of digital media.”

It’s important to understand that digital marketing encompasses internet marketing as well as diverse marketing channels such as mobile phone marketing, social media marketing, and any other form of digital media.

Your Website as a Successful Marketing Tool

Your website can be considered your most valuable digital media marketing asset. The aim of a good website is increase the sales of your products and services. Here are a couple of ways to ensure that your website stays your number one marketing asset:

Is Your Website Ready for SEO?

What does Search Engine Optimization have to do with online marketing and your website? In layman’s terms SEO ensures that your website is indexed properly by Google’s ranking and indexing algorithms; thus, ensuring that when people type in search terms related to your business, your website will be at the top of the Search Engine Results Page (SERP).

Social Media Sharing Buttons

What happens when a visitor to your website sees an article or web content that he/she wants to share on social media? They want to share it with their peers on social media; therefore, it’s a good idea for your website to contain all the major, and applicable social media sharing buttons. People are social beings and love to share great content with their friends.

Is Your Content Engaging?

Does your website contain a blog, and do you update the content on a regular basis? A blog will drive traffic to your website if you keep it up-to-date with fresh, relevant content. It’s important to be consistent as people will learn to expect new blog postings when you have set out to post new content. The downside is that if you do not post on the days that people expect you to, they will feel let down by you, and your sales will suffer as a result.

Final Words

