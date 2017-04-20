Video is increasingly becoming a popular marketing medium for law firms. Adults today often turn to video over written content, with the average adult in the United States spending 5 hours and 31 minutes watching video each day, according to research group eMarketer. Videos can be posted on your website, social media accounts, and YouTube to attract potential clients and improve search engine results. Integrating videos as one component to your legal marketing campaign is a frequently overlooked but important strategy for building your web presence and ultimately your client base.
Benefits of Video Marketing
Increase Your Visibility on the Web
Search engines seek to provide users with relevant results that match their search inquiries. Optimized law firm videos will boost your website’s search engine rankings, helping you to reach more potential clients. Web sites with high-quality videos tend to outrank those without, making video an easy way to set yourself apart from the crowd.
Maximize Client Engagement
Choosing an attorney is a difficult task and contacting a law firm can be intimidating for any potential client. Lawyer videos can help prospective clients to connect with your firm, offering face-to-face interaction. Web videos can also provide visitors with a better understanding of their legal needs and what your firm has to offer. Experienced legal marketers know that lawyer videos can significantly boost conversions rates.
Obtain a Strong Return on Your Investment
Unlike many traditional forms of marketing, legal videos can be produced with relative ease and at little cost. Additionally, this form of marketing comes with no expiration date, unlike many print or radio ads. Once created and posted, your video will continue to boost search rankings and attract new clients for years to come. For law firms looking to enhance their internet presence on a low budget, video marketing is unparalleled in its success.
Types of Videos
Law firm videos vary widely, with some possibilities including:
- Client testimonials
- Attorney profiles
- Firm overview
- Answers to frequently asked questions
- Practice area overview
Getting Started with Video Marketing
Once you have decided to implement video marketing as part of your overall digital marketing strategy, you will need an experienced legal marketing team to fulfill your vision. Find a company that handles all aspects of attorney video marketing for their clients, from strategy and script writing to publishing and marketing your finished videos. A cutting edge marketing firm will deliver the full video marketing package, including the following:
- Video marketing strategy: Your legal video should not stand alone; rather, videos should be strategically created and deployed to enhance your overall law firm marketing.
- Individualized concept development: Our creative team will work with you one-on-one to develop and hone your video concept.
- Professional on-site shoots: With your video concept and script complete, a dedicated company will then set out to direct and shoot your video with the sound and lighting equipment you need for a flawless effect.
- Video marketing: Your completed video will be posted to your own YouTube channel and distributed strategically across social media, blog posts, email marketing, and more.