Video is increasingly becoming a popular marketing medium for law firms. Adults today often turn to video over written content, with the average adult in the United States spending 5 hours and 31 minutes watching video each day, according to research group eMarketer. Videos can be posted on your website, social media accounts, and YouTube to attract potential clients and improve search engine results. Integrating videos as one component to your legal marketing campaign is a frequently overlooked but important strategy for building your web presence and ultimately your client base.

Benefits of Video Marketing

Increase Your Visibility on the Web

Search engines seek to provide users with relevant results that match their search inquiries. Optimized law firm videos will boost your website’s search engine rankings, helping you to reach more potential clients. Web sites with high-quality videos tend to outrank those without, making video an easy way to set yourself apart from the crowd.

Maximize Client Engagement

Choosing an attorney is a difficult task and contacting a law firm can be intimidating for any potential client. Lawyer videos can help prospective clients to connect with your firm, offering face-to-face interaction. Web videos can also provide visitors with a better understanding of their legal needs and what your firm has to offer. Experienced legal marketers know that lawyer videos can significantly boost conversions rates.

Obtain a Strong Return on Your Investment

Unlike many traditional forms of marketing, legal videos can be produced with relative ease and at little cost. Additionally, this form of marketing comes with no expiration date, unlike many print or radio ads. Once created and posted, your video will continue to boost search rankings and attract new clients for years to come. For law firms looking to enhance their internet presence on a low budget, video marketing is unparalleled in its success.

Types of Videos

Law firm videos vary widely, with some possibilities including:

Client testimonials

Attorney profiles

Firm overview

Answers to frequently asked questions

Practice area overview

Getting Started with Video Marketing

Once you have decided to implement video marketing as part of your overall digital marketing strategy, you will need an experienced legal marketing team to fulfill your vision. Find a company that handles all aspects of attorney video marketing for their clients, from strategy and script writing to publishing and marketing your finished videos. A cutting edge marketing firm will deliver the full video marketing package, including the following: