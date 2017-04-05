How Can a Digital Marketing Agency Be Beneficial To Your Business in 2017?

If you run a business in 2017, odds are you’re familiar with digital marketing. It’s an umbrella term that refers to various means of marketing a business via the internet. Digital marketing can take many forms. Some businesses try to do it themselves, others hire firms to deal with particular aspects such as search engine optimization or pay-per-click advertising, and others hire one agency to take care of all their digital marketing efforts.

Which approach makes the most sense for your business depends on a number of factors. In general, hiring one agency to handle everything related to your digital marketing makes a lot of sense for most businesses.

Go It Alone

Some entrepreneurs and small business owners choose this approach toward digital marketing – at least initially. It’s attractive because it’s easy on the bank account and gives you as the business owner ultimate control. But as your business grows, this approach can quickly become untenable.

Since you likely have just a few employees or only one, depending if your business occurs all online or has a brick-and-mortar element, no one is going to have the time to give your marketing the effort required to be successful.

Further, anyone who takes on this large task is by necessity taking time away from some other task that may also be essential to your business. Add to that the likelihood that neither you nor any employee is an expert in digital marketing, and you can see why this DIY approach can be a largely wasted effort that can sabotage your success.

The Piecemeal Approach

So you’ve decided you need help with your digital marketing. Then the question becomes how you outsource these tasks. It can be tempting to cruise the outsourcing sites on the internet and find a few people here and there who can each handle an aspect of your marketing portfolio: social media, blogging, link building, advertising, and SEO, to name a few. Once you hire these people, the results can be all over the map.

Let’s say you get lucky and manage to hire people who are truly good at their jobs. Now you’re also going to need someone to oversee your entire team and manage them appropriately. Next thing you know, you’ll have six people working for you – at least one of whom is going to command a substantial hourly rate.

Most businesses simply don’t have the capital for such a setup.The other option is to hire several firms to take care of each aspect of your digital marketing portfolio, but that also presents management difficulties and is out of the price range of most small businesses.

In the more likely circumstance that you hire your team one at a time, how do you know who to hire first? Which portion of your digital marketing efforts yields the most sales? How can you get the most from anyone you do hire?

It can take a long time and a lot of analysis to answer these questions. You’ll find that instead of running your business, you’ll be bogged down in a digital marketing quagmire that can sap your productivity and lead to operational problems.

The All-In-One Approach

What if you could hire one firm that could handle all your digital marketing initiatives for less money than you’d spend to hire a team of outsourcers plus a manager? That’s the power a digital marketing agency brings you. It gives you the ability to have one point of contact for all things internet marketing, from SEO to PPC to social media to blogging. This makes your life far easier as the business owner.

Imagine being able to glance at one report to get an instant snapshot of how your digital marketing campaigns are proceeding and how they’re affecting your business. Then, if you like, you can drill down further and talk with experts to determine which areas could use more focus or which could do with less.

Best of all, your digital marketing hums away quietly in the background while you concentrate on doing what you do best – no more trying to manage something that’s not your strong suit.

How do you make sure you're hiring the right digital marketing agency? It's all about client satisfaction.

Companies like this make a living by knowing their target market very well. They’re well aware you don’t like complex pricing plans or many additional fees, and they’ll structure their plans accordingly.

When you find the one that suits you best, you can begin to reap the benefits that come from having a dedicated digital marketing agency going to bat for your business in 2017.

