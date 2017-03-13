What You Need to Know About Sending Large Parcels Abroad

Does your business regularly need to send large parcels abroad? If so, there are a lot of things you need to consider if you don’t want to end up losing money.

Overseas shipping brings all kinds of challenges, making it vital to do your research before choosing the right courier service. Here you’ll discover everything you need to know about sending large parcels abroad.

Checking weight restrictions

Many businesses don’t realise a lot of couriers have a weight and length restriction on the parcels they’re willing to deliver. Some even refuse to accept parcels that are over a certain weight, or they charge a high number of fees to cover the cost. Without first checking the weight restrictions, you could end up losing a lot of money.

Failing to check the restrictions won’t just potentially cost you more money however. It can also cause your parcels to be significantly delayed. This would in turn make the customer extremely unhappy!

Understanding the customs requirements

Another thing you’ll need to be prepared for is customs. If you’re sending large parcels outside of the EU, you’ll typically need to complete a customs document which basically declares both the contents and their value. You’ll also need to say how much the parcel weighs so make sure you do have an accurate figure.

It’s also worth finding out whether there are any restrictions on what types of goods can be sent to your chosen country. Each country has its own restrictions so it’s always best to ensure you’re not sending anything you’re not supposed to.

Always use strong, efficient packaging

When you’re sending parcels abroad, there’s an increase risk they could become damaged during transit. This means it’s essential that you package the goods properly; particularly when it comes to large, heavy parcels. If they were to become damaged, it would prove extremely costly to rectify the situation. So, consider using a double walled box for maximum security.

Ensuring you choose a reliable courier

You obviously want to make sure you’re saving as much money as possible when sending large parcels abroad. However, it’s very important to make sure you’re not compromising quality for cost.

It’s even more essential than usual to ensure you’re choosing a reliable courier for international, large parcel deliveries. Companies like TNT UK Ltd offer a surprisingly affordable large parcel international service.

Overall, there’s a lot to think about when you’re sending heavy parcels abroad and the above are just some of the most important.