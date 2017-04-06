Paper and Buckets Can Help Maximize Your Time

In the world of organization, there are primarily two teams: people who love paper calendars and those who prefer electronic devices or apps. Both options have their appeal, so the choice really comes down to your planning style.

If you need to use digital calendars to track your work appointments, deadlines or meetings, you are likely using a device for help. Other people always prefer paper, even if it means they have to carry a separate calendar with them. Plus, depending on how you block out your time and tasks, the paper might be the only way to make sense of it all.

Here’s a look at the pros of paper calendars as well as some tips for making the most of your time.

Why Paper Calendars Are Better

If you are an app devotee who has found an electronic calendar that works great for you, congratulations! However, if you are on the fence about a digital calendar versus paper, you should definitely check out this list of pros for paper:

It’s faster. You can open a paper calendar in seconds and see the whole month spread out before you. You can also add new events without getting out a phone, putting in the password, logging into the app and typing the addition with your thumbs.

Now, Get Organized

So you’ve decided to choose a paper planner. Good choice! How you plan your tasks will go a long way toward deciding how organized you can ultimately be. Lots of people prefer the “bucket” approach to categorizing tasks. Here’s how it works:

The biggest bucket is the catchall. It includes all the tasks, appointments and projects you’d like to get done. The items on this master list don’t have to be accomplished immediately.

The monthly bucket includes things that have to be done in the next 30 days. A calendar set in the monthly-view format is best for this style of planning because you need to see the whole time period stretched out before you.

The daily bucket is for items that should be accomplished today ideally or in the next few days if necessary.

The repository bucket holds information that isn’t task oriented, such as passwords, important information, documentation of tasks you’ve completed, contact info and the like.

Paper calendars are an important part of an organized life. Choosing the right one for your style can be a significant step toward helping you manage your time.