Home Office Design Changes to Boost Your Performance

Work from home but feel a bit down in the dumps? Get out of that productivity funk with these three design tips to boost your performance when working from your home office.

What’s in a chair?

If you didn’t put much thought into buying your home office chair, or you’re simply using one you plucked from the kitchen, it’s time for a rethink. Working from home versus working from the corporate office might be quite different, but one thing that binds them is that in both environments you spend a large amount time seated in a chair at your desk. A bad chair can translate to bad posture, which can have a domino effect on your general comfort level, consequently, your productivity.

In its interactive guide to home office productivity, luxury furniture expert Pottery Barn recommends choosing a chair that:

supports your back

allows you to rest your feet comfortably and flat on the floor

allows you to adjust your seating position so your wrists and forearms are parallel to the floor

“Finding the right office chair for the layout of your workspace is key,” the firm’s style editor Courtney Lake writes. “As many as 60% of adults suffer from back problems each year, so consider the adjustability of the design and how it can support your posture and your work.”

Let there be light

Is poor light affecting play? You are master of your domain, so take control!

“Lighting can make all the difference when it comes to boosting creativity, as a dark space can leave you feeling tired and uninspired,” says style expert Nadia McCowan Hill, in a post for Country Living.

Key, of course, is to make the best use of natural light as possible. If you can position your desk so it’s flooded with proper daylight most of the day, that’s great. Many studies link natural light with good academic performance and focus. You’ll be able to see what you’re doing clearly too.

“If your home office doesn’t get a great deal of natural light, invest in lamps, lanterns and other lighting to brighten the space,” Nadia says.

Get rid of those pesky electrical cables

Does a typical work-from-home day feature at least two annoying stumbles as you trip up over a loose cable or plug? Cables are a pain. And they seem to be multiplying in number, thanks to the ever-growing number of tech tools and gadgets we have in our home offices. Thankfully, most of them are pretty easy to get rid of:

Switch to a wireless mouse and keyboard

Use wireless speakers and headphones for client calls

Use a wireless printer

For the wires that remain (there will be some), keep them tidy by housing them in sleeves and covers

“Businesses can afford to lay cable under their floors or inside walls. But most of us don’t have the time or inclination to fuss with this in our home,” says technology expert Bradley Mitchell, in a post for Lifewire.

Why not try a few tips and see if you can make 2017 your most productive year yet!